Exxon Mobil Q3 Adj. EPS Beats Consensus by 2 Cents; to Increase Share Buyback
(PLX AI) – Exxon Mobil Q3 adjusted free cash flow USD 12,100 million.Q3 net income USD 6,750 million vs. estimate USD 6,669 millionQ3 EPS USD 1.57 vs. estimate USD 1.57Q3 adjusted EPS USD 1.58 vs. estimate USD 1.56Q3 capex USD 3,851 millionWe …
(PLX AI) – Exxon Mobil Q3 adjusted free cash flow USD 12,100 million.Q3 net income USD 6,750 million vs. estimate USD 6,669 millionQ3 EPS USD 1.57 vs. estimate USD 1.57Q3 adjusted EPS USD 1.58 vs. estimate USD 1.56Q3 capex USD 3,851 millionWe …
- (PLX AI) – Exxon Mobil Q3 adjusted free cash flow USD 12,100 million.
- Q3 net income USD 6,750 million vs. estimate USD 6,669 million
- Q3 EPS USD 1.57 vs. estimate USD 1.57
- Q3 adjusted EPS USD 1.58 vs. estimate USD 1.56
- Q3 capex USD 3,851 million
- We anticipate the company's strong cash flow outlook will enable us to further increase shareholder distributions by up to $10 billion through a share repurchase program over 12-24 months, beginning in 2022
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare