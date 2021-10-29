ARVORE, AIYRA, Smash Mountain, Yellow Panda and More Brilliant Brazilian Studios Join Brazil Games at Nordic Game 2021
Brazil Games is Headed to Sweden for Nordic Game 2021
Latin America's Biggest Gaming Market Takes a Trip up North to Show off Their Robust Suite of Talented Indie Studios
SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Conference season is in full swing as developers and publishers get back into the rhythm that makes the gaming industry so dynamic. Brazil Games continues its quest for global gaming domination with another fantastic delegation and this time, they're headed to the far North in Malmö, Sweden, for the Autumn edition of Nordic Game 2021. Kicking off on November 2 and running until November 5, 2021, Scandinavia's leading game conference comes ready to party with MeetToMatch opportunities, talks and panels from industry experts, and of course, the highly anticipated Nordic Game Awards and NGDC Season V finals.
For this year's event, Brazil Games is packing their digital suitcase with some incredible, award-winning indie studios that cover every aspect of the industry. From VR to mobile, original IPs to
world-famous brands, external development to porting, and every genre under the sun, the Brazilian indie scene has seen explosive growth over the past few years and the delegation is thrilled to
bring its talented roster to NG21 Autumn.
The Brazil Games delegation has been pounding the digital pavement at other conferences this year, including The Game Industry Conference 2021 in Poland last week - where an entire day was dedicated to the Brazilian market! Multiple talks and panels took place over the course of the event, such as "Brazil: A New Territory for Game Development and a Vibrant Market to Untap!" that featured some of Brazil's best and brightest indie studios including ARVORE Immersive Experiences, AIYRA, and Rockhead Studios.
To catch up on everything from the event, please head over to the GIC Twitch channel: https://uberstrategist.link/Brazil_GIC.
Studios attending Nordic Game 2021 include:
- Aiyra
- ARVORE Immersive Experiences
- BitCake Studio
- Double Dash Studios
- MEMY
- Plot Kids
- Rogue Snail
- Smash Mountain Studio
- Webcore Games
- Yellow Panda Games
A catalog detailing information about the Brazil Games studios attending NORDIC can be found here: https://uberstrategist.link/BrazilGames_NORDIC_Catalog.
A full press kit can be found here: https://uberstrategist.link/BrazilGames_Presskit.
