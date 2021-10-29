ARVORE, AIYRA, Smash Mountain, Yellow Panda and More Brilliant Brazilian Studios Join Brazil Games at Nordic Game 2021

Brazil Games is Headed to Sweden for Nordic Game 2021Latin America's Biggest Gaming Market Takes a Trip up North to Show off Their Robust Suite of Talented Indie StudiosSÃO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Conference season is in full …

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Conference season is in full swing as developers and publishers get back into the rhythm that makes the gaming industry so dynamic. Brazil Games continues its quest for global gaming domination with another fantastic delegation and this time, they're headed to the far North in Malmö, Sweden, for the Autumn edition of Nordic Game 2021 . Kicking off on November 2 and running until November 5, 2021, Scandinavia's leading game conference comes ready to party with MeetToMatch opportunities, talks and panels from industry experts, and of course, the highly anticipated Nordic Game Awards and NGDC Season V finals.

For this year's event, Brazil Games is packing their digital suitcase with some incredible, award-winning indie studios that cover every aspect of the industry. From VR to mobile, original IPs to world-famous brands, external development to porting, and every genre under the sun, the Brazilian indie scene has seen explosive growth over the past few years and the delegation is thrilled to bring its talented roster to NG21 Autumn.



The Brazil Games delegation has been pounding the digital pavement at other conferences this year, including The Game Industry Conference 2021 in Poland last week - where an entire day was dedicated to the Brazilian market! Multiple talks and panels took place over the course of the event, such as "Brazil: A New Territory for Game Development and a Vibrant Market to Untap!" that featured some of Brazil's best and brightest indie studios including ARVORE Immersive Experiences, AIYRA, and Rockhead Studios.

To catch up on everything from the event, please head over to the GIC Twitch channel: https://uberstrategist.link/Brazil_GIC.

Studios attending Nordic Game 2021 include:

A catalog detailing information about the Brazil Games studios attending NORDIC can be found here: https://uberstrategist.link/BrazilGames_NORDIC_Catalog.

Follow Brazil Games on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to learn more about the many talented studios and companies, and to keep up to date with their achievements.

A full press kit can be found here: https://uberstrategist.link/BrazilGames_Presskit.

About Brazil Games

Brazil Games is the export program created by the Brazilian Independent Game Companies Association, ABRAGAMES, in partnership with Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency. Our goal is to promote the Brazilian Indie Game industry internationally, developing new business opportunities for our companies. The Brazil Games Program also promotes Brazil as the hub for business in Latin America and invites buyers, investors, and publishers for BIG Festival, Brazil's Independent Games Festival, the most important international indie games festival, and the hub for international business in Latin America.

About Apex-Brasil



The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. The Agency's efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, the arrangement of technical visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. Apex-Brasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events, and providing support to foreign investors interested in allocating resources in Brazil.

