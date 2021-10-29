checkAd

ARVORE, AIYRA, Smash Mountain, Yellow Panda and More Brilliant Brazilian Studios Join Brazil Games at Nordic Game 2021

Autor: Accesswire
29.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Brazil Games is Headed to Sweden for Nordic Game 2021Latin America's Biggest Gaming Market Takes a Trip up North to Show off Their Robust Suite of Talented Indie StudiosSÃO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Conference season is in full …

Brazil Games is Headed to Sweden for Nordic Game 2021
Latin America's Biggest Gaming Market Takes a Trip up North to Show off Their Robust Suite of Talented Indie Studios

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Conference season is in full swing as developers and publishers get back into the rhythm that makes the gaming industry so dynamic. Brazil Games continues its quest for global gaming domination with another fantastic delegation and this time, they're headed to the far North in Malmö, Sweden, for the Autumn edition of Nordic Game 2021. Kicking off on November 2 and running until November 5, 2021, Scandinavia's leading game conference comes ready to party with MeetToMatch opportunities, talks and panels from industry experts, and of course, the highly anticipated Nordic Game Awards and NGDC Season V finals.

Foto: Accesswire

For this year's event, Brazil Games is packing their digital suitcase with some incredible, award-winning indie studios that cover every aspect of the industry. From VR to mobile, original IPs to world-famous brands, external development to porting, and every genre under the sun, the Brazilian indie scene has seen explosive growth over the past few years and the delegation is thrilled to bring its talented roster to NG21 Autumn.

Foto: Accesswire
Brazil Games (the Brazilian Games Export Program) works in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil), and is carried out by Abragames - Brazilian Games Companies Association.

The Brazil Games delegation has been pounding the digital pavement at other conferences this year, including The Game Industry Conference 2021 in Poland last week - where an entire day was dedicated to the Brazilian market! Multiple talks and panels took place over the course of the event, such as "Brazil: A New Territory for Game Development and a Vibrant Market to Untap!" that featured some of Brazil's best and brightest indie studios including ARVORE Immersive Experiences, AIYRA, and Rockhead Studios.

To catch up on everything from the event, please head over to the GIC Twitch channel: https://uberstrategist.link/Brazil_GIC.

Studios attending Nordic Game 2021 include:

Foto: Accesswire

A catalog detailing information about the Brazil Games studios attending NORDIC can be found here: https://uberstrategist.link/BrazilGames_NORDIC_Catalog.

Follow Brazil Games on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to learn more about the many talented studios and companies, and to keep up to date with their achievements.

A full press kit can be found here: https://uberstrategist.link/BrazilGames_Presskit.

About Brazil Games

Brazil Games is the export program created by the Brazilian Independent Game Companies Association, ABRAGAMES, in partnership with Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency. Our goal is to promote the Brazilian Indie Game industry internationally, developing new business opportunities for our companies. The Brazil Games Program also promotes Brazil as the hub for business in Latin America and invites buyers, investors, and publishers for BIG Festival, Brazil's Independent Games Festival, the most important international indie games festival, and the hub for international business in Latin America.

About Apex-Brasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. The Agency's efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, the arrangement of technical visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. Apex-Brasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events, and providing support to foreign investors interested in allocating resources in Brazil.
PRESS CONTACT
Lisa Mior | Brendan Quinn
UberStrategist Inc.
pr@uberstrategist.com
1-646-844-8983

SOURCE: Brazil Games



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670231/ARVORE-AIYRA-Smash-Mountain-Yellow-P ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ARVORE, AIYRA, Smash Mountain, Yellow Panda and More Brilliant Brazilian Studios Join Brazil Games at Nordic Game 2021 Brazil Games is Headed to Sweden for Nordic Game 2021Latin America's Biggest Gaming Market Takes a Trip up North to Show off Their Robust Suite of Talented Indie StudiosSÃO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Conference season is in full …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Southern Energy Corp Announces Up To US$12 Million Equity Financing
New Jersey Mining Company Provides President's Letter
IQ-AI Letter to Shareholders
Marvel to Initiate Geophysical Studies at Wicheeda North REE'S - Niobium - Space Metals, Prince ...
Eagle Plains' Partner Apogee Minerals Announces Planning for Winter 2022 Drill Program at the Pine ...
Sinopec's Net Profit for First Three Quarters 2021 Reached RMB 60.755 Billion; Achieved Good ...
374Water Appoints a New Board Member
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Showcase Flagship Vehicles, New Partnerships at APTA's TRANSform Conference ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...