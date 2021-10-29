checkAd

ZTEST Agrees to Increase Equity Ownership in Conversance Inc

Autor: Accesswire
29.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE:ZTE)(OTC PINK:ZTSTF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new agreement to acquire a further 25,000 Class A Common Shares of …

NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE:ZTE)(OTC PINK:ZTSTF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new agreement to acquire a further 25,000 Class A Common Shares of Conversance Inc., ("Conversance") representing a 2.1% interest, and has been granted an extension of time during which the Company may exercise its option to acquire a further 75,000 Class A Common Shares of Conversance. Conversance is a Waterloo Ont. based private company in which ZTEST currently owns a 25.29 % equity interest.

The Company will acquire the 25,000 Class A Common Sharesfrom Joseph Chen, the founder and controlling shareholder of Conversance, in consideration for the issuance of 1,250,000 Convertible First Preferred Shares Series 2 (the "Preferred Shares"). The Preferred Shares are automatically convertible into 1,250,000 common shares of ZTEST if on or before June 30, 2022, an arm's length investor or a group of arm's length investors acting together, at one time or in installments, purchases from the treasury of Conversance an aggregate of at least 130,139 Class A Common Shares (including, without limitation, by way of conversion of convertible debentures into Class A Common Shares), being 10% of the issued and outstanding capital of Conversance after giving effect to the purchase of the Class A Common Shares, at a price of at least $10.00 per Class A Common Share (the "Triggering Event"). If the Triggering Event has not occurred by June 30, 2022, subject to further agreement of the parties, the agreement will be terminated and the Preferred Shares will be redeemed for $1.00. The transaction was negotiated at arm's length and was not based upon a current appraisal or valuation of Conversance. The conversion of the Preferred Shares into Common Shares of the Company is conditional upon a third-party investment in Conversance and will only occur if the Triggering Event occurs on or before June 30, 2022.

The Company was also granted an extension of time during which it may exercise its option from Conversance to acquire 75,000 Class A Common Shares of Conversance on or before June 30, 2023 for the payment of $1 million. The transactions are subject to the Company making the required filings with the CSE.

The preferred shares issued pursuant to the agreement announced in the Press Release dated September 11, 2020 have been redeemed as the triggering event as defined therein did not occur by June 30, 2021.

Seite 1 von 2


Ztest Electronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ZTEST Agrees to Increase Equity Ownership in Conversance Inc NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE:ZTE)(OTC PINK:ZTSTF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new agreement to acquire a further 25,000 Class A Common Shares of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Southern Energy Corp Announces Up To US$12 Million Equity Financing
New Jersey Mining Company Provides President's Letter
IQ-AI Letter to Shareholders
Marvel to Initiate Geophysical Studies at Wicheeda North REE'S - Niobium - Space Metals, Prince ...
Eagle Plains' Partner Apogee Minerals Announces Planning for Winter 2022 Drill Program at the Pine ...
Sinopec's Net Profit for First Three Quarters 2021 Reached RMB 60.755 Billion; Achieved Good ...
374Water Appoints a New Board Member
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Showcase Flagship Vehicles, New Partnerships at APTA's TRANSform Conference ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...