ZTEST Agrees to Increase Equity Ownership in Conversance Inc

NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE:ZTE)(OTC PINK:ZTSTF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new agreement to acquire a further 25,000 Class A Common Shares of Conversance Inc., ("Conversance") representing a 2.1% interest, and has been granted an extension of time during which the Company may exercise its option to acquire a further 75,000 Class A Common Shares of Conversance. Conversance is a Waterloo Ont. based private company in which ZTEST currently owns a 25.29 % equity interest.

The Company will acquire the 25,000 Class A Common Sharesfrom Joseph Chen, the founder and controlling shareholder of Conversance, in consideration for the issuance of 1,250,000 Convertible First Preferred Shares Series 2 (the "Preferred Shares"). The Preferred Shares are automatically convertible into 1,250,000 common shares of ZTEST if on or before June 30, 2022, an arm's length investor or a group of arm's length investors acting together, at one time or in installments, purchases from the treasury of Conversance an aggregate of at least 130,139 Class A Common Shares (including, without limitation, by way of conversion of convertible debentures into Class A Common Shares), being 10% of the issued and outstanding capital of Conversance after giving effect to the purchase of the Class A Common Shares, at a price of at least $10.00 per Class A Common Share (the "Triggering Event"). If the Triggering Event has not occurred by June 30, 2022, subject to further agreement of the parties, the agreement will be terminated and the Preferred Shares will be redeemed for $1.00. The transaction was negotiated at arm's length and was not based upon a current appraisal or valuation of Conversance. The conversion of the Preferred Shares into Common Shares of the Company is conditional upon a third-party investment in Conversance and will only occur if the Triggering Event occurs on or before June 30, 2022.

The Company was also granted an extension of time during which it may exercise its option from Conversance to acquire 75,000 Class A Common Shares of Conversance on or before June 30, 2023 for the payment of $1 million. The transactions are subject to the Company making the required filings with the CSE.

The preferred shares issued pursuant to the agreement announced in the Press Release dated September 11, 2020 have been redeemed as the triggering event as defined therein did not occur by June 30, 2021.