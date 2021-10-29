checkAd

Avinger to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 11, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery …

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2021 after the close of trading on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The Company will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 pm PT/4:30 pm ET.

To join the call by telephone, please dial +1-973-528-0011 and use passcode 674853. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at http://www.avinger.com.

A replay of the webcast will be made available on Avinger's website, www.avinger.com, shortly after completion of the call.

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first and only image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot and TigereyeTM family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

Investor Contact:

Mark Weinswig
Chief Financial Officer
Avinger, Inc.
(650) 241-7916
ir@avinger.com

Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
(214) 597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Avinger, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670254/Avinger-to-Announce-Third-Quarter-Re ...

