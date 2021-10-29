Avinger to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 11, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery …

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2021 after the close of trading on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The Company will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 pm PT/4:30 pm ET. To join the call by telephone, please dial +1-973-528-0011 and use passcode 674853. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at http://www.avinger.com.