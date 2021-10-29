checkAd

Perk Labs Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 17, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated July 17, 2020.

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 17, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated July 17, 2020.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FRA:PKLB) ("Perk Labs" or the "Company") the parent company of Perk Hero, a digital franchiser with an omnichannel commerce platform featuring exclusive perks on curated lifestyle products, digital gift cards and dining, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2021.

Overview

Perk Hero spent the third quarter of fiscal 2021 developing its franchise program and accompanying digital tools. The Company recognized a growing demand for capital-light digital franchises that do not need the significant investments typically required from traditional brick-and-mortar franchises. Its unique solution provides local businesses access to a powerful mobile ordering, payment and digital loyalty platform that allow businesses to accept both web and mobile app orders and run effective promotions. The Company believes that its web-based ordering will be particularly attractive for franchisees to offer to restaurants as it provides a solution for restaurants dealing with a labour shortage crisis and removes the customer friction of having to download an app.

"One of the most attractive things about our new franchise model is that it allows Perk Hero to expand more quickly with community-minded entrepreneurs who have the local knowledge needed to succeed in new territories," said Norman Tan, CFO, Perk Labs. "Our franchise partners get the flexibility and freedom they desire building their own business while we can focus on investing in our technology platform. What's more, this expands our revenue streams and improves our gross margins."

Perk Hero is offering prospective franchisees the opportunity to purchase the rights to an exclusive territory through a five-year franchise agreement, with the initial fee ranging from $25,000 for a small territory, to $35,000 for a larger territory. In turn, franchisees will have the right to register local businesses to Perk Hero's all-in-one ordering, payments, and digital rewards solution at a standard monthly subscription price of $99/month. Franchisees will earn 70% of software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenue from the business they sign up, with the Company receiving a 30% royalty fee.

