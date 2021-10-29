checkAd

NATERA Plant-Based, Meat Alternative Entrees Now Available in Denny’s Restaurants Across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that Denny's restaurants in Canada has officially launched (2) NATERA plant-based, meat-alternative entrees on their menus in all its Denny's restaurants and Bar One locations across Canada.

As reported on August 26, 2021, Denny's is offering NATERA Seasoned Chick-Un Tenders and Chick-Un Nuggets at seventy-one (71) Denny's across Canada and thirteen (13) Bar One locations in BC and Alberta. Bar One is a restaurant under the Denny's Canada brand. The Seasoned Chick-Un Tenders and the Chick-Un Nuggets are served using Denny's signature seasonings and sauces, making them unique for their much-valued customers across Canada.

Naturally Splendid is pleased to report that all Denny's Restaurants are displaying on-premise advertising featuring NATERA Seasoned Chick-Un Tenders and NATERA Chick-Un Nuggets.

In addition to on-premise advertising featuring NATERA Premium Plant-Based chicken alternatives, Denny's is promoting the entrees through their social media channels which is being augmented by Naturally Splendid social media awareness programs.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "We are proud to see our NATERA plant-based products now available at Denny's and Bar One. I would like to thank Denny's for their tireless work to make this launch happen. This is a significant milestone for the Company, and we look forward to providing our premium plant-based alternatives to Denny's valued customers. We believe we have the best plant-based alternative to chicken and now you can try for yourself at a Denny's or Bar One restaurant near you."

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Founded in 2010, NSE operates a food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. The Company has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™, and most recently Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment. The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE, through its joint venture Plasm Pharmaceutical, has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for treatment of COVID-19. NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp. NSE contract manufacturers for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many healthy food companies, private labeling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

