Vaso Corporation Announces Fourth Extension of Exclusive Sales Representation Agreement with GE Healthcare

PLAINVIEW, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Vaso Corporation ("Vaso") (OTCMKTS:VASO) today announces the amendment of the sales representation agreement between its subsidiary, Vaso Diagnostics, Inc. d/b/a VasoHealthcare, and GE Healthcare …

PLAINVIEW, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Vaso Corporation ("Vaso") (OTCMKTS:VASO) today announces the amendment of the sales representation agreement between its subsidiary, Vaso Diagnostics, Inc. d/b/a VasoHealthcare, and GE Healthcare ("GEHC"), the healthcare business unit of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), originally signed on May 19, 2010.

The amendment extends the term of the original agreement, which began on July 1, 2010 and was previously extended in 2012, 2015 and 2017, through December 31, 2026, subject to earlier termination under certain circumstances, making it a contract of five years from the end of this year. Under the agreement, VasoHealthcare is the exclusive representative for the sale of select GE Healthcare diagnostic imaging products and certain related services to specific healthcare provision customer accounts in the 48 contiguous states of the United States and the District of Columbia.

"We are pleased to build upon the relationship we have with the Vaso Healthcare team. They are a valued Diagnostic Imaging partner for GE Healthcare in the US," said Catherine Estrampes, President & CEO, GE Healthcare US and Canada. "We look forward to continuing to deliver on our collective priorities that ultimately improve lives in the moments that matter."

"It's an exciting development and an important milestone in our relationship with GE Healthcare, whose exceptional equipment and outstanding service are a major reason for our success as well," commented Ms. Jane Moen, president of VasoHealthcare and a director of Vaso Corporation. "Over the past 11 years since the cooperation started, we have built a highly effective professional sales organization and assembled an exceptional leadership team, and we have developed a proprietary management platform ready for the future. I am thankful for dedication of my colleagues and the great partnership with GE Healthcare, and I look forward to continued success in the coming years."

"This extension is once again a testament to the success of our long-standing partnership with GE Healthcare, to which we are fully committed," stated Dr. Jun Ma, president and CEO and a director of Vaso Corporation.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation is a diversified medical technology company with several distinctive but related specialties: managed IT systems and services, including healthcare software solutions and network connectivity services; professional sales services for diagnostic imaging products; and design, manufacture and sale of proprietary medical devices.

