Ivrnet Expands Channel Partnerships with Agreement to Offer Its Telepay Product Through a Leading Provider of Contact Centre Software

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSXV:IVI) ("Ivrnet" or "Company"), a leading developer of value-added business automation software, announces it has signed an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Agreement with Five9 Inc. to include Ivrnet's software services as a complimentary offering to their Intelligent Cloud Contact Center platform in Five9's App Marketplace.

The two companies completed a pilot project during the first quarter of 2021, and based on early successes, have formalized an agreement to include Ivrnet's flagship Telepay solution in the Five9 robust partnership ecosystem. Teleplay provides customers with customizable, cost-effective over-the-phone, PCI DSS compliant payment solutions resulting in secure over the phone payments, quicker payments, reduced receivables and enhanced customer experience. The Agreement is a 1 year term with auto renewal. With the initial agreement in place, Ivrnet is pursuing additional opportunities to promote and cross-sell Teleplay as a software solution of choice for customers looking to provide secure "touchless" payment options over the phone.

"Ivrnet is a pleased to work with Five9 to offer our seamless and secure solutions to their growing contact centre customer base." said Andrew Watts, CEO of Ivrnet, "Partnerships like this illustrate Ivrnet's ongoing strategy of expanding our footprint through new channels to reach new customers that will benefit from Telepay's unique functionality."

Five9 is an industry-leading cloud contact center solutions provider with more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. They have a comprehensive set of integrated capabilities, to which Ivrnet is excited to offer its unique capabilities. In particular, Ivrnet Telepay and other payment-related services are an area Ivrnet believes could be significant partnership opportunities.

For further information on Ivrnet's broader range of solutions, please visit: https://ivrnet.com.

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value‐added business automation software. The company's products and services are delivered through the Internet and traditional phone network. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people, mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently, and personalized communication between people and automated systems.

