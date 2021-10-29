checkAd

Celcuity Inc. Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast/Conference Call

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated companion diagnostic and therapeutic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2021 after the stock market close on Monday, November 8, 2021. Management will host a webcast/teleconference the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

To participate in the teleconference, domestic callers should dial 1-877-407-0784 and international callers should dial 1-201-689-8560 and reference conference ID: 13724062. A live webcast presentation can also be accessed using this weblink: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/ .... A replay of the webcast will be available on the Celcuity website following the live event.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to extend the lives of cancer patients by pursuing an integrated companion diagnostic and therapeutic strategy. Its CELsignia companion diagnostic platform is uniquely able to analyze live patient tumor cells to identify new groups of cancer patients likely to benefit from already approved targeted therapies. Its therapeutic efforts are focused on in-licensing and developing molecularly targeted therapies that address the same cancer driver its companion diagnostics can identify. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com.

Contacts:

Celcuity Inc.
Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com
Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com

ICR Westwicke
Robert Uhl, robert.uhl@westwicke.com
(619) 228-5886

SOURCE: Celcuity Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670329/Celcuity-Inc-Schedules-Release-of-Th ...

