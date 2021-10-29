Sollensys Enters into Merger Agreement to Acquire Celerit

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Sollensys Corp (OTC PINK:SOLS) ("Sollensys"), one of the first major cybersecurity companies built on blockchain technology, has entered into a merger agreement for the acquisition of Celerit …

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Sollensys Corp (OTC PINK:SOLS) ("Sollensys"), one of the first major cybersecurity companies built on blockchain technology, has entered into a merger agreement for the acquisition of Celerit Corporation and Celerit Solutions Corporation (together, "Celerit"), an IT services business with a world class customer success department serving the financial sector since 1985. The merger, and certain associated real estate purchases from Celerit affiliates, are expected to further Sollensys' mission to create a safe and immutable environment, in conjunction with Celerit, for the future of banking. The merger and related real estate purchases are expected to close within the next 60 days.

"The proposed Celerit acquisition fits into Sollensys' strategy to end cybercrimes by making it impossible for cybercriminals to hold hostage or corrupt a single usable piece of data in the banking industry," said Sollensys CEO, Don Beavers. "At closing, Sollensys will acquire the Celerit team, as well as industry expertise, IP, and assets. We believe this will provide banking institutions with critical protection, so that their customers can confidentially and safely expand into the future."

Celerit is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Celerit has built and maintained IT services for financial institutions ranging from $50 million to $50+ billion across the nation over the last 30 years.

"Our goal has always been to safeguard our banking clients' mission critical digital information," said Celerit CEO, Terry Rothwell. "We believe that the proposed transaction will allow us to give our clients the assurance they will always have an immutable or uncorrupted copy of their mission critical data. Banking is in the crosshairs of cyber hackers and Don Beavers has reimagined blockchain technology to safeguard all digital assets and transactions. Banking doesn't need this in the future, they needed it yesterday."

About Sollensys

Sollensys Corp is a math, science, technology, and engineering solutions company offering products that ensure its clients' data integrity through collection, storage, and transmission. Our innovative flagship product is the Blockchain Archive Server, a turn-key, off-the-shelf, blockchain solution that works with virtually any hardware and software combinations currently used in commerce, without the need to replace or eliminate any part of the client's data security that is being utilized. The company recently introduced our second product offering-the Regional Service Center, which offers small businesses the same state of the art technology previously available only to large or very well-funded companies.