Novo Nordisk Raises Sales Growth Outlook to 12-15% for 2021 After 15% Growth in Q3 (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk third quarter sales increased by 15% and operating profit increased by 19%.Outlook FY revenue growth 12-15%, up from 10-13% previouslyOutlook FY EBIT growth 12-15%, up from 9-12% previously



