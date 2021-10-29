checkAd

PREVIEW: Coloplast Seen Issuing Decelerating Organic Growth Guidance for Next Year

Autor: PLX AI
29.10.2021, 15:59   

(PLX AI) – Coloplast is expected to post 10% organic sales growth in the fiscal fourth-quarter, but the focus will be on next year's guidance, analysts said.Coloplast is likely to issue conservative guidance for next year, SEB said (buy, DKK …

  • (PLX AI) – Coloplast is expected to post 10% organic sales growth in the fiscal fourth-quarter, but the focus will be on next year's guidance, analysts said.
  • Coloplast is likely to issue conservative guidance for next year, SEB said (buy, DKK 1,200)
  • Coloplast has positive long-term fundamentals, but faces risks to margins in the short term because of cost inflation: SEB
  • Consensus for next year's EBIT margin is currently at 32.4%
  • This seems a bit too optimistic amid rising raw material prices and freight costs, Carnegie said (sell, DKK 1,025)
  • Coloplast will finish the current year strong partly due to easy comparisons and normalization after covid, but there is still some uncertainty going into next year, which will be reflected in the guidance, Danske said (sell, DKK 925)
  • Coloplast may give organic growth guidance of 7-8%: Danske
  • The range given could be 7-9%, with EBIT margin forecast at more than 30%, Sydbank said (hold, no price target)


