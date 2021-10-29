checkAd

Novo Nordisk Rises 2% as Guidance Upgrade Shows Strong Ozempic, Wegovy Sales

Autor: PLX AI
  • (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares gained 2% after the company surprised the market with another guidance upgrade, saying it posted higher-than-expected Ozempic market share gains as well as obesity care (Wegovy and Saxenda) sales.
  • Outlook FY revenue growth 12-15%, up from 10-13% previously and FY EBIT growth now seen 12-15%, up from 9-12% previously
  • Novo is beating on the right lines as these products are key to the investment case and the growth story, Carnegie said
  • Q3 sales going up 15% and operating profit up 19% is better than consensus of 13% and 14.5%, respectively
  • The GLP-1 momentum is impressive, SEB said
