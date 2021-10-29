PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company for Providence Bank, announced today the Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of …

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company for Providence Bank, announced today the Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share on common stock outstanding to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 9, 2021. The dividend is payable November 26, 2021. This is an increase of approximately 22.73% from the dividend paid during the 4th quarter of 2020. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annual basis and a yield of 3.00% (based on closing price on October 28, 2021, of $36.00/share).

Whitehurst commented, "This represents our 40th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Our consistent financial performance has allowed us to increase our cash dividend every quarter since we began paying dividends in the 1st quarter of 2012. We have not only paid, but also increased, the quarterly cash dividend we have paid to our shareholders for ten consecutive years. This continued increase in our cash dividend is part of our strategy to enhance shareholder value."