Commercial National Reports September 30, 2021 Earnings

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company earned …

The Company's strong capital position in conjunction with recent core earnings results currently remain supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders. Providing an attractive and reliable cash dividend income stream to all our shareholders through the safe and sound operation of the subsidiary bank is a long-standing top priority for the Company.

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company earned $909,000 (or $0.32 per average share outstanding) in the third quarter 2021 compared to $67,000 (or $0.02 per average share outstanding) loss in the third quarter of 2020. The Company earned $2,978,000 (or $1.04 per average share outstanding) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 and $3,201,000 (or $1.12 per average share outstanding) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020. Third quarter 2020 results included a $1,700,000 loan loss reserve build.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 488,512 shares, or 17.08% on September 30, 2021.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on September 30, 2021, the Company employed 77 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty (30) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, twenty nine (29) employees are full-time and there is one (1) part-time employee. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, December 31, September 30, 2021 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 6,465 $ 3,744 $ 7,214 Interest bearing deposits with banks 69,587 24,596 50 Total cash and cash equivalents 76,052 28,340 7,264 Securities available for sale 126,946 133,317 140,865 Restricted investments in bank stock 145 148 422 Loans 223,015 241,080 254,034 Allowance for loan losses (1,991) (1,991) (3,769) Net loans 221,024 239,089 250,265 Premises and equipment 2,624 2,805 2,887 Investment in Life Insurance 19,463 19,070 18,944 Other assets 3,030 2,662 3,618 Total assets $ 449,284 $ 425,431 $ 424,265 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 168,461 $ 148,398 $ 156,343 Interest bearing 211,562 203,001 191,231 Total deposits 380,023 351,399 347,574 Short-term borrowings - - 5,166 Other liabilities 3,569 4,605 3,869 Total liabilities 383,592 356,004 356,609 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2021 and 2020 7,200 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 61,178 63,292 61,524 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,858 11,479 11,476 Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2021 and 2020 (12,544) (12,544) (12,544) Total shareholders' equity 65,692 69,427 67,656 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 449,284 $ 425,431 $ 424,265

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30 Ended September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 2,390 $ 2,719 $ 7,339 $ 8,079 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 975 986 2,941 3,051 Exempt from federal income taxes 200 309 645 1,049 Other 26 5 46 39 Total interest income 3,591 4,019 10,971 12,218 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 57 67 172 340 Interest on short-term borrowings - 6 - 145 Total interest expense 57 73 172 485 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,534 3,946 10,799 11,733 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES - 1,700 - 2,100 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 3,534 2,246 10,799 9,633 OTHER OPERATING INCOME: Asset management and trust 388 338 1,126 1,016 Service charges on deposit accounts 178 166 516 469 Net Security gains/(losses) (11) (2) 35 503 Gain on sale of OREO - - - - Income from investment in life insurance 123 117 368 345 Life insurance proceeds - - - 730 Other income 22 33 113 133 Total other operating income 700 652 2,158 3,196 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 1,848 1,798 5,501 5,626 Net occupancy 161 193 583 594 Furniture and equipment 114 110 359 318 Pennsylvania shares tax 165 142 479 426 Legal and professional 97 123 307 333 FDIC insurance 27 23 88 35 Other expenses 757 708 2,142 2,008 Total other operating expenses 3,169 3,097 9,459 9,340 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,065 (199) 3,498 3,489 Income tax (benefit) expense 156 (132) 520 288 Net income (loss) $ 909 $ (67) $ 2,978 $ 3,201 Average Shares Outstanding 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.32 $ (0.02) $ 1.04 $ 1.12

Contact Information:

Wendy S. Piper

Senior Vice President

Secretary/Treasurer

wpiper@cbthebank.com

724-537-9923

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com: