Bayer Says European Patent Office Reverses Decision on Xarelto

(PLX AI) – Bayer says European Patent Office maintained Bayer patent on the once-daily administration of rivaroxaban (Xarelto).

European Patent Office has reversed a first instance decision and maintained a Bayer patent (EP 1 845 961) on the once-daily administration of rivaroxaban (Xarelto; 10, 15 and 20 mg). The 2.5 mg dose is not affected

Several generic drug manufacturers had initially successfully opposed the patent

With this decision of the European Patent Office, this patent is still valid until mid-January 2026, Bayer said



