Bayer Says European Patent Office Reverses Decision on Xarelto

Autor: PLX AI
29.10.2021, 16:57  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bayer says European Patent Office maintained Bayer patent on the once-daily administration of rivaroxaban (Xarelto).European Patent Office has reversed a first instance decision and maintained a Bayer patent (EP 1 845 961) on the …

  • (PLX AI) – Bayer says European Patent Office maintained Bayer patent on the once-daily administration of rivaroxaban (Xarelto).
  • European Patent Office has reversed a first instance decision and maintained a Bayer patent (EP 1 845 961) on the once-daily administration of rivaroxaban (Xarelto; 10, 15 and 20 mg). The 2.5 mg dose is not affected
  • Several generic drug manufacturers had initially successfully opposed the patent
  • With this decision of the European Patent Office, this patent is still valid until mid-January 2026, Bayer said
