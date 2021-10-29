Bayer Says European Patent Office Reverses Decision on Xarelto
- (PLX AI) – Bayer says European Patent Office maintained Bayer patent on the once-daily administration of rivaroxaban (Xarelto).
- European Patent Office has reversed a first instance decision and maintained a Bayer patent (EP 1 845 961) on the once-daily administration of rivaroxaban (Xarelto; 10, 15 and 20 mg). The 2.5 mg dose is not affected
- Several generic drug manufacturers had initially successfully opposed the patent
- With this decision of the European Patent Office, this patent is still valid until mid-January 2026, Bayer said
