Alphinat Announces Being Chosen by a Second Canadian Province to Deliver a Greenhouse Gas Registry Solution

"We are pleased that this additional province has entrusted us to help in the fight against the harmful effects of greenhiouse gas" says Denis Michaud, Chief Solutions and Security Officer at Alphinat "and we look forward to delivering the solution within their tight deadlines." he added.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) announces being chosen by it's a second Canadian province to develop a Greenhouse Gas Registry specific to a province's requirements to reports, track and monitor greenhouse gas emissions.

"Our solutions are designed to leverage common components and, existing base solutions in orderand to help to greatly dieminish delivery risks to our clients" said Curtis Page. CEO at Alphinat.

Alphinat has focused on four main areas of solution development

and is now branching out in other common soluition processes with our SmartGuide technology:

1) SmartGuide ® Portal Edition for Dynamics 365 [1] , has optimized the way that clients can now create and deploy online services on top of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM solutions including:

a) Grants & Contributions solutions for several federal departments and agencies.

b) Class Actions Settlements for automation, evaluation and disbursments of court ordered settlements.

c) Claims Settlements for automation, evaluation and disbursments of financial claims;.

2) SmartGuide® Greenhouse Gas Registry is a green fintech solution allowing governments and industry to work together in reducing the harmful effects of greenhouse gases;

3) SmartGuide ® Municipal Cloud aims at offering unparalleled productivity to municipalities. Municipalities will be able to choose from a catalogue of pre-built applications. SmartGuide further accelerates the speed at which they can deploy citizen-centric services. These services include service requests, applications for permits and licenses as well as numerous other citizen-facing digital services and internal applications; and

4) SmartGuide ® CIVIC Portal for Amanda™ [2] is a derivative of the Municipal Cloud solution front ending a partner solution for an improved user experience for both the client cities and their citizens.

All of the above solutions are available in SaaS mode as well as on-premises.

The Company also recently sold additional "SmartGuide SaaS" licenses and created the solution with a partner to assist in automating the application processs, evaluation and disbursenent of a class action settlement ordered by the courts of a provincial justice ministry. The Company also delivered of an enterprise portal solution for a city in the province of Ontario.