Armada Releases Q1 2022 Results
MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Armada Data Corporation (TSXV:ARD) reports its interim financial results for the quarter ended August 31, 2021 have now been filed on SEDAR and are available to view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the company's web site www.armadadata.com.
Selected Quarterly Information
|Fiscal Year
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
Quarter
Ended
|
Aug-31
|
May-31
|
Feb-28
|
Nov-30
|
Aug-31
|
May-31
|
Feb-29
|
Nov-30
|
Aug-31
|Total Revenue
|
664,505
|
713,200
|
636,780
|
797,470
|1,002,078
|
609,210
|
922,113
|
974,475
|
775,200
|
Comprehensive
Income (loss) before taxes
|
4,765
|(134,696)
|
(76,809)
|
7,507
|
Wertpapier
