Armada Releases Q1 2022 Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Armada Data Corporation (TSXV:ARD) reports its interim financial results for the quarter ended August 31, 2021 have now been filed on SEDAR and are available to view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the …

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Armada Data Corporation (TSXV:ARD) reports its interim financial results for the quarter ended August 31, 2021 have now been filed on SEDAR and are available to view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the company's web site www.armadadata.com. Selected Quarterly Information Fiscal Year 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Quarter

Ended Aug-31

2021 May-31

2021 Feb-28

2021 Nov-30

2020 Aug-31

2020 May-31

2020 Feb-29

2020 Nov-30

2019 Aug-31

2019 Total Revenue 664,505 713,200 636,780 797,470 1,002,078 609,210 922,113 974,475 775,200 Comprehensive

Income (loss) before taxes 4,765 (134,696) (76,809) 7,507








