checkAd

Capital Advisors to Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Enhancing Colony's New England Presence

Autor: Accesswire
29.10.2021, 18:55  |  21   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Capital Advisors, LLC ("Capital Advisors"), a registered investment adviser based in Southborough, MA, will join Focus partner firm The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony"). The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to customary closing conditions.

Capital Advisors was founded in 2003 by Gus Gerulskis, who continues to lead the firm today. Capital Advisors serves high net worth clients through investment advice based on personalized client objectives, including time horizons, risk tolerances, and liquidity needs. Capital Advisors will help Colony increase its presence in New England through the addition of a tenured and like-minded team. Colony will offer Capital Advisor's clients enhanced support and access to a broader range of wealth management services. Mr. Gerulskis will join Colony as a Senior Wealth Advisor.

"We have had the pleasure of knowing Gus and his team for many years and are pleased to have them join The Colony Group. They have built a strong regional presence in the Southborough area through their deep client relationships," said Michael Nathanson, Chair and CEO of Colony. "They share our vision for providing a world-class client experience, and we are confident that Colony will benefit from the addition of their expertise."

"We are delighted that the Capital Advisors team will be joining Colony, further building on our unparalleled track record of success in helping our partners accelerate their growth through mergers," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "The addition of Capital Advisors will enable Colony to expand its already impressive presence in the Massachusetts wealth management market. By developing regional scale in key wealth markets, Colony can leverage its business architecture and Focus' value-added capabilities to further enhance the client experience for firms like Capital Advisors."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Focus Financial Partners Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capital Advisors to Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Enhancing Colony's New England Presence NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Southern Energy Corp Announces Up To US$12 Million Equity Financing
Marvel to Initiate Geophysical Studies at Wicheeda North REE'S - Niobium - Space Metals, Prince ...
374Water Appoints a New Board Member
Canagold Closes Oversubscribed Flow-Through Financing for CAD$5.3 Million
USA Truck Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results
Solera National Bancorp Names Cheri Walz CFO
Atomera Provides Third Quarter 2021 Results
Professional Holding Corp. Reports Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.10.21Focus Financial Partners to Present at the Bank of America 2021 Banking and Financials Conference
Accesswire | Analysen
21.10.21Focus Financial Partners to Release 2021 Third Quarter Results on November 4
Accesswire | Analysen
08.10.21Harrison, McCarthy To Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Enhancing Colony's Tax Planning and Preparation Services
Accesswire | Analysen
07.10.21Ullmann Wealth Partners, a Leading Independent Wealth Manager in Florida, to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm
Accesswire | Analysen
04.10.21Trident Financial Planning Joins Connectus, Further Expanding Connectus' Footprint in the United Kingdom
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Trident Financial Planning Joins Connectus, Further Expanding Connectus' Footprint in the United Kingdom
Accesswire | Analysen
01.10.21New England Investment & Retirement Group to Join Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers, Continuing Connectus' Strong Momentum in the United States
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21New England Investment & Retirement Group to Join Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers, Continuing Connectus' Strong Momentum in the United States
Accesswire | Analysen
30.09.21MISSO Wealth Management To Join Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers, Continuing Connectus' Momentum and the Expansion of its Ultra-High Net Worth Footprint in Australia
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21MISSO Wealth Management To Join Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers, Continuing Connectus' Momentum and the Expansion of its Ultra-High Net Worth Footprint in Australia
Accesswire | Analysen