Cyberlux Corporation (OTC: CYBL) Announces the Acquisition of HAVAS Group S.A.S. to Accelerate South American Renewable Infrastructure Project Financing and Execution

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC PINK:CYBL), an advanced technology platform company and a leading provider of advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) solutions, LED lighting, and renewable energy and infrastructure technology, announced that the Company has acquired HAVAS Group S.A.S. to build out the Cyberlux renewable infrastructure capability platform in South America, including key financing, property and personnel assets, launching the growth of the Cyberlux renewable infrastructure business across South America, with expansion plans next in Europe in 2022. With this acquisition, the Company has added significant capability to the Cyberlux Infrastructure Technology Solutions (Cyberlux ITS) business unit to accelerate the execution and implementation of the Company's core renewable infrastructure technology, including solar, wind, and hydroelectric infrastructure projects.

Founded in 2011, HAVAS Group S.A.S. is a renewable energy financing company located in Bogotá Colombia, specializing in renewable energy project financing and implementation. HAVAS Group is led by Mr. Harrison Vasquez and will be headquartered with the Cyberlux South American office located at Carrera 7 # 74b- 56, Off 702, Bogotá Colombia. As part of the acquisition, HAVAS Group brings the rights to three projects with over 100 hectares of renewable energy property which Cyberlux Corporation will now implement through the Cyberlux Infrastructure Technology Solutions business unit. The addition of HAVAS Group to the Cyberlux ITS business platform expands the Company's renewable infrastructure capability and creates sustainable growth in revenue, profit, and shareholder value, specifically through the implementation of the three current projects and the future planned renewable energy projects.

Cyberlux anticipates these Colombian locations once built out will generate over 100MW of electric power and over $6 million in annual revenue in 2022. As detailed in the Company's Operation Alpha roadmap, Cyberlux has further plans to scale the renewable energy revenue in South America to well over $30 million by 2024, targeting Guatemala, Ecuador, and Panama next.