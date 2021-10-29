checkAd

Focus Graphite Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan

Autor: Accesswire
29.10.2021, 20:30  |  22   |   |   

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FMS)(OTCQB:FCSMF)(FRANKFURT:FKC) ("Focus" or the "Company"), an advanced exploration company focused on the production of graphite concentrate is pleased to provide the …

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FMS)(OTCQB:FCSMF)(FRANKFURT:FKC) ("Focus" or the "Company"), an advanced exploration company focused on the production of graphite concentrate is pleased to provide the following update regarding its Fixed Stock Option Plan. At the shareholders meeting held May 21, 2021, disinterested shareholders of the Company approved an amended fixed 20% incentive stock option plan (the "Amended Plan") to replace the previous fixed stock option plan.

Pursuant to the Amended Plan, the number of options available under the plan was increased to 92,740,502 common shares in the capital of the Company which may be granted to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company from time to time. The Amended Plan also permits options granted under the Amended Plan to be exercised at a price not less than the Discounted Market Price (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV")), subject to a minimum exercise price of $0.05.

The Amended Plan is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

The Company also wishes to provide the following correction to its news release of June 8, 2021, and clarify that a finder's fee of $700 was paid and 5,833 Finders Warrants were paid on the Final Tranche of its recently completed private placement.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an exploration and development company that seeks to produce flake graphite concentrate at its wholly-owned Lac Knife and Lac Tétépisca flake graphite projects located in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec. As part of its mission to build long-term, sustainable shareholder value, Focus is also evaluating the feasibility of producing value-added specialty graphite products, including battery-grade spherical graphite. Focus also holds an equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc.

For more information about Focus Graphite, please visit www.focusgraphite.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Kimberly Darlington,
Communications, Focus Graphite
kdarlington@focusgraphite.com

Judith Mazvihwa-Maclean
CFO, Focus Graphite
jmazvihwa@focusgraphite.com
(613) 581-4040

SOURCE: Focus Graphite, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670387/Focus-Graphite-Inc-Provides-Update-o ...

Focus Graphite Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Focus Graphite Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FMS)(OTCQB:FCSMF)(FRANKFURT:FKC) ("Focus" or the "Company"), an advanced exploration company focused on the production of graphite concentrate is pleased to provide the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
USA Truck Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results
Professional Holding Corp. Reports Third-Quarter Results
Solera National Bancorp Names Cheri Walz CFO
Atomera Provides Third Quarter 2021 Results
Nexa Reports Third Quarter and Nine-Month 2021 Results Including Adjusted EBITDA of US$568 Million
Perk Labs Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
Condor Gold Raises £4.1 Million Via a Private Placement of New Ordinary Shares
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release Third Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on November ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.10.21Focus Graphite Unveils New Bilingual Website to Provide Updated News on its Active Graphite Exploration Projects
Accesswire | Analysen