1st Capital Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

SALINAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / 1st Capital Bancorp (the "Company), (OTCQX:FISB), the $1 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited net income of $2.26 million for …

SALINAS , CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / 1st Capital Bancorp (the "Company), (OTCQX:FISB), the $1 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited net income of $2.26 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 15.7% compared to net income of $1.95 million in the second quarter of 2021, and an increase of 136.7% compared to net income of $953 thousand in the third quarter of 2020. Earnings per share were $0.40 (diluted) for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $0.34 (diluted) for the prior quarter, and $0.17 (diluted) for the third quarter of 2020.

Performance highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as compared to the quarter ending September 30, 2020, and the quarter ending June 30, 2021:

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company's return on average equity was 11.35%, as compared to 5.26% and 10.36% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company's return on average assets was 0.92%, as compared to 0.51% and 0.89% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company's net interest margin was 3.26%, as compared to 3.45% and 3.54% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company's efficiency ratio was 60.58%, as compared to 69.88% and 64.79% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company's provision expense for loan losses was $0, as compared to $650 thousand and $0 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company's nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.11%, as compared to 0.20% and 0.23% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company reported total assets, total deposits, and total loans of $1.008 billion, $911.7 million, and $565.0 million, respectively.

"We are pleased with our third quarter performance, especially in light of the challenging operating environment," commented Samuel D. Jimenez, chief executive officer. "We continue to experience significant deposit and corresponding asset growth. Total assets have increase by $175 million or 21% in the first three quarters of 2021. While organic core loan growth, excluding PPP, remains robust at an annualized growth rate of 8%, substantial excess liquidity remains, and has been deployed into higher yielding securities."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The Company's third quarter 2021 net interest income increased $1.49 million or 23.94% as compared with the quarter ending September 30, 2020. This increase was driven by higher investment income, income generated by a $25 million consumer loan purchase in the second quarter of 2021, and increased revenue recognition from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

The Company's net interest margin decreased by 19 basis points (bps) or 5.51% when compared to the quarter ending September 30, 2020. This decrease was primarily driven by the Company's mix of average earning assets. Lower yielding average earning asset balances have grown at an exceeding rate relative to higher yielding average earning assets.

In general terms, prepaying and repricing higher yielding loans have been substantially replaced and supplemented with lower yielding investment securities purchased in the current year. The negative impact has been partially offset by higher yields resulting from fee recognition on PPP loan forgiveness, and to a lesser extent, the impact of the higher yielding consumer loans purchased during the second quarter.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company did not make any provisions for loan losses in the quarter ending September 30, 2021, as compared to $650 thousand in the quarter ending September 30, 2020. Uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, and the potential negative impact on our clients and asset quality dictated the provisions made in the same period a year ago. Improving economic conditions and diminished concern with the Company's asset quality eliminated the need for any additional loan loss provisions for the previous sequential four quarters.

Noninterest Expenses

The Company's third quarter 2021 non-interest expenses increased $274 thousand, or 6.0%, to $4.85 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $4.58 million for the third quarter of 2020. This increase is mostly due to a $150 thousand community relations donation to the Salinas Regional Sports Authority to expand on its vision to "develop, build and manage high quality facilities" for youth soccer in the Salinas area.

Balance Sheet Summary

The Company's total assets increased $56.8 million or 5.98% to $1.008 billion as compared to $950.7 million at June 30, 2021.

Total loans outstanding were $565.0 million as of September 30, 2021. This represents a $63.6 million decrease or 10.12% from the September 30, 2020 outstanding balance of $628.6 million. The decrease in loan level reflected PPP loan forgiveness and payoff activity in the purchased residential loan portfolio, offset by an increase in originations of commercial real estate core loans, and the purchase of a $25 million consumer loan pool in May, 2021.

PPP loans outstanding were $42.4 million as of September 30, 2021, and included a deferred fee balance of $1.4 million. At September 30, 2020, PPP loans outstanding were $106.6 million and included a deferred fee balance of $2.5 million.

The investment portfolio increased $237.8 million to $297.5 million from an outstanding balance of $59.6 million as of September 30, 2020. Incoming cashflows from deposit growth and prepaying earning assets were significantly deployed in bonds. The majority of the investments were made in mortgage-backed securities, municipal securities, and floating rate securities.

Total deposits were $911.7 million as of September 30, 2021. This represents a $250.2 million increase or 37.81% from the September 30, 2020 outstanding balance of $661.6 million. A significant portion of this growth was associated with PPP loan proceeds deposited with the Bank. Growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts were $81.7 million or 32.65% of the total deposit growth over the 12 months ending on September 30, 2021. The balance of the deposit growth was distributed among interest-bearing deposit accounts with the exception of time deposits which decreased by $4.7 million to $12.4 million.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2021, non-performing assets were 0.11% of the Company's total assets, compared with 0.23% at June 30, 2021. At September 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was 1.56% of outstanding loans, compared to 1.46% at June 30, 2021. The Bank recorded a $22 thousand charge-off in the third quarter related to the purchased consumer loan portfolio. The Bank recorded net recoveries of $12 thousand in each of the three quarters of 2021.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company does not have any outstanding loan deferments or forbearances stemming from COVID-19.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp is the holding company for 1st Capital Bank. The Bank's primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz. The Bank's corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank's website is www.1stcapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000.

Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of and subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited, to: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "target," "plans," "may increase," "may fluctuate," "may result in," "are projected," and variations of those words and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates; economic conditions including inflation and real estate values in California and the Bank's market areas; governmental regulation and legislation; credit quality; competition affecting the Bank's businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including pandemics, terrorist related incidents and other factors beyond the Bank's control; and other factors. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release is available at www.1stCapital.bank .

For further information, please contact:

Samuel D. Jimenez

Chief Executive Officer

831.264.4057

sam.jimenez@1stcapitalbank.com

1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

($000s, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Operating Results Data 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Change 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Change













Interest income $ 8,210 $ 6,437 $ 1,773 $ 23,119 $ 19,187 $ 3,932 Interest expense 495 212 283 1,033 775 258 Net interest income 7,715 6,225 1,490 22,086 18,412 3,674 Provision for loan losses - 650 (650 ) - 2,125 (2,125 ) Noninterest income 294 326 (32 ) 675 795 (120 ) Noninterest expenses 4,852 4,578 274 14,755 13,026 1,729 Income before provision for income taxes 3,157 1,323 1,834 8,006 4,056 3,950 Provision for income taxes 901 370 531 2,263 1,145 1,118 Net income $ 2,256 $ 953 $ 1,303 $ 5,743 $ 2,911 $ 2,832

Assets 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Cash and due from banks $ 9,668 $ 17,876 $ 11,497 $ 9,304 Funds held at the Federal Reserve Bank 120,005 43,615 47,158 97,462 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 297,456 264,572 181,201 106,214 Loans 565,031 608,101 619,436 605,154 Allowance for loan losses (8,830 ) (8,840 ) (8,828 ) (8,816 ) Net loans 556,201 599,261 610,608 596,338 Other Assets 24,186 25,379 24,003 23,233 Total assets $ 1,007,516 $ 950,703 $ 874,467 $ 832,551

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 438,445 $ 412,108 $ 401,123 $ 386,711 Interest bearing checking accounts 72,867 57,421 58,612 65,686 Money market 252,256 241,164 185,841 159,509 Savings 135,736 129,176 127,940 121,148 Time 12,422 13,761 14,317 15,284 Interest bearing deposits 473,281 441,522 386,710 361,627 Total deposits 911,726 853,630 787,833 748,338 Other liabilities 17,309 19,779 12,249 9,880 Shareholders' equity 78,481 77,294 74,385 74,333 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,007,516 $ 950,703 $ 874,467 $ 832,551

Shares outstanding 5,587,878 5,581,848 5,571,545 5,570,021 Earnings per share basic $ 0.40 $ 0.35 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 Earnings per share diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.34 $ 0.27 $ 0.28 Nominal and tangible book value per share $ 14.04 $ 13.85 $ 13.35 $ 13.35

1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

($000s, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Operating Results Data 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Change 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Change













Interest income $ 8,210 $ 6,437 $ 1,773 $ 23,119 $ 19,187 $ 3,932 Interest expense 495 212 283 1,033 775 258 Net interest income 7,715 6,225 1,490 22,086 18,412 3,674 Provision for loan losses - 650 (650 ) - 2,125 (2,125 ) Noninterest income 294 326 (32 ) 675 795 (120 ) Noninterest expenses 4,852 4,578 274 14,755 13,026 1,729 Income before provision for income taxes 3,157 1,323 1,834 8,006 4,056 3,950 Provision for income taxes 901 370 531 2,263 1,145 1,118 Net income $ 2,256 $ 953 $ 1,303 $ 5,743 $ 2,911 $ 2,832

Assets 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Cash and due from banks $ 9,668 $ 17,876 $ 11,497 $ 9,304 Funds held at the Federal Reserve Bank 120,005 43,615 47,158 97,462 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 297,456 264,572 181,201 106,214 Loans 565,031 608,101 619,436 605,154 Allowance for loan losses (8,830 ) (8,840 ) (8,828 ) (8,816 ) Net loans 556,201 599,261 610,608 596,338 Other Assets 24,186 25,379 24,003 23,233 Total assets $ 1,007,516 $ 950,703 $ 874,467 $ 832,551

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 438,445 $ 412,108 $ 401,123 $ 386,711 Interest bearing checking accounts 72,867 57,421 58,612 65,686 Money market 252,256 241,164 185,841 159,509 Savings 135,736 129,176 127,940 121,148 Time 12,422 13,761 14,317 15,284 Interest bearing deposits 473,281 441,522 386,710 361,627 Total deposits 911,726 853,630 787,833 748,338 Other liabilities 17,309 19,779 12,249 9,880 Shareholders' equity 78,481 77,294 74,385 74,333 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,007,516 $ 950,703 $ 874,467 $ 832,551

Shares outstanding 5,587,878 5,581,848 5,571,545 5,570,021 Earnings per share basic $ 0.40 $ 0.35 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 Earnings per share diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.34 $ 0.27 $ 0.28 Nominal and tangible book value per share $ 14.04 $ 13.85 $ 13.35 $ 13.35

1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

($ in 000s)

Assets 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Cash and due from banks $ 9,668 $ 6,966 $ 17,876 $ 11,497 Funds held at the Federal Reserve Bank 120,005 38,715 43,615 47,158 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 297,456 59,649 264,572 181,201 Loans held for sale - 442 1,791 - Construction/land (including farmland) 25,476 15,850 22,091 19,331 Residential 1 to 4 units 68,438 115,881 75,906 87,736 Home equity lines of credit 7,601 6,034 6,669 5,400 Multifamily 81,268 79,693 77,183 84,942 Owner occupied commercial real estate 80,166 70,935 81,972 68,189 Investor commercial real estate 185,001 173,557 172,776 176,709 Commercial and industrial 40,719 48,812 49,147 49,314 Paycheck Protection Program 42,414 106,559 84,866 118,381 Other loans 33,948 10,877 35,700 9,434 Total loans held for investment 565,031 628,198 606,310 619,436 Allowance for loan losses (8,830 ) (8,804 ) (8,840 ) (8,828 ) Net loans held for investment 556,201 619,394 597,470 610,608 Other assets 24,186 23,856 25,379 24,003 Total assets $ 1,007,516 $ 749,022 $ 950,703 $ 874,467

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 438,445 $ 356,730 $ 412,108 $ 401,123 Interest bearing checking accounts 72,867 54,228 57,421 58,612 Money market 252,256 128,039 241,164 185,841 Savings 135,736 105,431 129,176 127,940 Time 12,422 17,147 13,761 14,317 Interest bearing deposits 473,281 304,845 441,522 386,710 Total deposits 911,726 661,575 853,630 787,833 Other liabilities 17,309 15,059 19,779 12,249 Shareholders' equity 78,481 72,388 77,294 74,385 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,007,516 $ 749,022 $ 950,703 $ 874,467

1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

($ in 000s)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Operating Results Data 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Loans $ 7,121 $ 6,133 $ 20,698 $ 18,050 Investment securities 1,000 253 2,205 924 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 60 44 169 132 Other income 29 7 47 81 Interest expense 495 212 1,033 775 Net interest income 7,715 6,225 22,086 18,412 Provision for loan losses - 650 - 2,125 Noninterest income 294 326 675 795

Salaries and benefits expense 2,737 2,704 9,103 7,921 Occupancy expense 422 390 1,230 1,106 Data and item processing 288 225 803 652 Furniture and equipment 119 127 349 507 Professional services 148 350 488 678 Other 1,138 782 2,782 2,162 Total noninterest expenses 4,852 4,578 14,755 13,026 Income before provision for income taxes 3,157 1,323 8,006 4,056 Provision for income taxes 901 370 2,263 1,145 Net income $ 2,256 $ 953 $ 5,743 $ 2,911 Asset Quality 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest $ 146 $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual restructured loans - - - - Other nonaccrual loans 921 2,161 3,100 1,299 Other real estate owned - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 1,067 $ 2,161 $ 3,100 $ 1,299

Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.56 % 1.46 % 1.43 % 1.46 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 827.55 % 409.07 % 284.77 % 678.68 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.16 % 0.36 % 0.50 % 0.21 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.11 % 0.23 % 0.35 % 0.16 %

1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

($ in 000s)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended



Selected Average Balances 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Gross loans 588,133 628,889 607,673 585,636 Investment securities 279,122 61,323 202,569 63,167 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,948 3,534 3,773 3,520 Other interest earning assets 80,909 24,815 52,335 22,939 Total interest earning assets 952,112 718,561 866,350 675,262

Total assets 977,147 741,263 891,336 699,085

Interest bearing checking accounts 64,009 47,246 60,931 44,381 Money market 232,979 127,094 197,320 137,364 Savings 134,724 105,548 128,742 103,340 Time deposits 13,534 17,748 14,163 18,784 Total interest bearing deposits 445,246 297,636 401,156 303,869 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 433,518 356,738 401,407 315,254 Total deposits 878,764 654,374 802,563 619,123 Borrowings 14,646 10,000 7,131 4,599 Shareholders' equity 78,824 71,849 76,552 70,285





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Selected Financial Ratios 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Return on average total assets 0.92 % 0.51 % 0.86 % 0.55 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.35 % 5.26 % 10.03 % 5.52 % Net interest margin 3.26 % 3.45 % 3.44 % 3.64 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.13 % 3.33 % 3.31 % 3.51 % Efficiency ratio 60.58 % 69.88 % 64.82 % 67.82 %



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Selected Average Balances 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Gross loans $ 588,133 $ 628,889 $ 607,673 $ 585,636 Investment securities 279,122 61,323 202,569 63,167 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,948 3,534 3,773 3,520 Other interest earning assets 80,909 24,815 52,335 22,939 Total interest earning assets $ 952,112 $ 718,561 $ 866,350 $ 675,262

Total assets $ 977,147 $ 741,263 $ 891,336 $ 699,085

Interest bearing checking accounts $ 64,009 $ 47,246 $ 60,931 $ 44,381 Money market 232,979 127,094 197,320 137,364 Savings 134,724 105,548 128,742 103,340 Time deposits 13,534 17,748 14,163 18,784 Total interest bearing deposits 445,246 297,636 401,156 303,869 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 433,518 356,738 401,407 315,254 Total deposits $ 878,764 $ 654,374 $ 802,563 $ 619,123 Borrowings $ 14,646 $ 10,000 $ 7,131 $ 4,599 Shareholders' equity $ 78,824 $ 71,849 $ 76,552 $ 70,285 Selected Financial Ratios 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Return on average total assets 0.92 % 0.51 % 0.86 % 0.55 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.35 % 5.26 % 10.03 % 5.52 % Net interest margin 3.26 % 3.45 % 3.44 % 3.64 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.13 % 3.33 % 3.31 % 3.51 % Efficiency ratio 60.58 % 69.88 % 64.82 % 67.82 %

Regulatory Capital and Ratios 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Common equity tier 1 capital $ 78,702 $ 76,158 $ 74,132 $ 72,461 Tier 1 regulatory capital $ 78,702 $ 76,158 $ 74,132 $ 72,461 Total regulatory capital $ 86,122 $ 83,518 $ 80,863 $ 78,957 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.07 % 8.64 % 9.14 % 9.44 % Common equity tier 1 risk based capital ratio 13.30 % 12.99 % 13.83 % 14.01 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.30 % 12.99 % 13.83 % 14.01 % Total risk based capital ratio 14.55 % 14.24 % 15.08 % 15.27 %

SOURCE: 1st Capital Bank

View source version on accesswire.com: