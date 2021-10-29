Jaguar Health Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") announced today that, effective October 25, 2021, the Company granted nonstatutory stock options for the purchase of up to 2,666 shares …

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") announced today that, effective October 25, 2021, the Company granted nonstatutory stock options for the purchase of up to 2,666 shares of the Company's common stock to New Employee 1 and nonstatutory stock options for the purchase of up to 1,583 shares of the Company's common stock to New Employee 2. These nonstatutory stock options have an exercise price of $2.02 per share, representing the closing price of Jaguar's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date. These nonstatutory stock options have a ten-year term and vest over three years, with 25% of the shares vesting nine months from the last day of the month during which each employee was hired by the Company and, thereafter, 2.78% vesting monthly for the remaining twenty-seven months. Effective October 25, 2021, the Company also granted 1,333 restricted stock units (RSUs) to New Employee 1 and 791 RSUs to New Employee 2. These RSUs vest equally over three years, with one-third of the shares vesting each year starting from the date on which each employee was hired by the Company.