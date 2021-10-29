checkAd

Jaguar Health Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Autor: Accesswire
29.10.2021, 22:15  |   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") announced today that, effective October 25, 2021, the Company granted nonstatutory stock options for the purchase of up to 2,666 shares …

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") announced today that, effective October 25, 2021, the Company granted nonstatutory stock options for the purchase of up to 2,666 shares of the Company's common stock to New Employee 1 and nonstatutory stock options for the purchase of up to 1,583 shares of the Company's common stock to New Employee 2. These nonstatutory stock options have an exercise price of $2.02 per share, representing the closing price of Jaguar's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date. These nonstatutory stock options have a ten-year term and vest over three years, with 25% of the shares vesting nine months from the last day of the month during which each employee was hired by the Company and, thereafter, 2.78% vesting monthly for the remaining twenty-seven months.

Effective October 25, 2021, the Company also granted 1,333 restricted stock units (RSUs) to New Employee 1 and 791 RSUs to New Employee 2. These RSUs vest equally over three years, with one-third of the shares vesting each year starting from the date on which each employee was hired by the Company.

All RSUs and nonstatutory stock options described above were granted as an inducement material to each new employee's acceptance of employment with the Company and were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board. Vesting of the nonstatutory stock options and RSUs is subject to each employee's continued service with Jaguar through the applicable vesting dates.

About Jaguar Health, Inc., Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. & Napo EU S.p.A.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance. Crofelemer is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Napo EU S.p.A., the wholly owned Italian subsidiary of Napo Pharmaceuticals, focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe.

