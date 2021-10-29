checkAd

The Dixie Group 2021 Q3 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (NASDAQ:DXYN) regarding results for 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release on Friday, November 5th, 2021 at …

DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (NASDAQ:DXYN) regarding results for 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release on Friday, November 5th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for

Friday, November 5th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:

877-407-0989

Conference ID No. 13723869

To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.

A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website: https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast, dial in information as follows:

877-660-6853

Conference ID No: 13723869

The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of carpet and rugs to higher-end residential customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, and Dixie Home Brands.

SOURCE: The Dixie Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670418/The-Dixie-Group-2021-Q3-Earnings-Rel ...

