checkAd

Ximen Mining Corp Corporate Update Announcement

Autor: Accesswire
29.10.2021, 22:40  |  35   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement originally announced on October 22, 2021 of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement originally announced on October 22, 2021 of 4,545,456 flow through shares at a price of $0.22 cents per share for gross proceeds of $1,000,000. Each Flow-Through share consists of one common share that qualifies as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 36 months from the date of issue, one additional non-flow-through common share of the Issuer at an exercise price of Cdn$0.35 per share.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration expenses on the Company's British Columbia mineral properties.

The Company paid a cash commission of $70,000 and issued 318,182 finders warrants to Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. The finder warrants are valid for 3 years from closing with an exercise price of $0.22. All securities issued in connection with the flow through Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring February 26, 2022. The closing of this private placement financing is subject to final TSX-V approval.

The Company also announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of 1,818,182 flow through shares at a price of $0.22 cents per share for gross proceeds of $400,000. Each Flow-Through share consists of one common share that qualifies as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 36 months from the date of issue, one additional non-flow-through common share of the Issuer at an exercise price of Cdn$0.35 per share.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration expenses on the Company's British Columbia mineral properties.

A finder's fee may be paid to eligible finders in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange policies. All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing. The offering and payment of finders' fees are both subject to approval by the TSX-V.

Seite 1 von 3
Ximen Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Ximen Mining 112 g/t Au ( 3.27 oz) Gold and 263 g/t Ag ( 7.7 oz ) Silver
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ximen Mining Corp Corporate Update Announcement VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement originally announced on October 22, 2021 of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Professional Holding Corp. Reports Third-Quarter Results
Perk Labs Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
Condor Gold Raises £4.1 Million Via a Private Placement of New Ordinary Shares
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Notice of Q3 2021 Results and Conference Call
Sollensys Enters into Merger Agreement to Acquire Celerit
PSI Continues Strong Sales and EBIT Trend in Third Quarter
SuperSimpleSwap.com - The Easiest Way to Get Into Crypto!
ALFI Names New Leadership Team Comprised of Media, Advertising and Technology Veterans
Guardforce AI Announces Strategic Partnerships
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.10.21Wie geht es weiter?: Wochenrückbick KW 42-2021 – Gemischte Gefühle!
Jörg Schulte | Unternehmensnachrichten
Anzeige
22.10.21XIM Mining Corp Arranges $1,000,000 Flow Through Financing
Accesswire | Analysen
21.10.21Ximen Mining Corp Closes Recently Announced Financings
Accesswire | Analysen
13.10.21Ximen Mining erhält Bohrgenehmigung für Silberprojekt in Greenwood - Historisches Bergbau-Camp Greenwood, British Columbia
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
05.10.21Ximen Mining erhält Bohrgenehmigung für das Konzessionsgebiet Amelia
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
05.10.21Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit for Amelia Property
Accesswire | Analysen
03.10.21Volatilität hält an...: Wochenrückblick KW 39-2021 – Was für eine Woche!
Jörg Schulte | Kommentare
Anzeige