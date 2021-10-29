JM Capital II Corp. Announces Director Resignation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / JM Capital II Corp. (TSXV:JCI.H) ("JM Capital"), a capital pool company (a "CPC"), announces the resignation of Michael Kraft for personal reasons from the board of directors. The board of directors …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / JM Capital II Corp. (TSXV:JCI.H) ("JM Capital"), a capital pool company (a "CPC"), announces the resignation of Michael Kraft for personal reasons from the board of directors. The board of directors would like to thank Mr. Kraft for his past service and contributions. For further information, contact: