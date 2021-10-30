checkAd

New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide

Autor: Accesswire
30.10.2021, 23:50  |  50   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2021 / FMW Media Works "New to The Street" to broadcast on Bloomberg Television 4 clients. Host Jane King starts the show with Artificial Intelligence Tech Solutions Inc. AITX is the parent company of RAD. Ceo …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2021 / FMW Media Works "New to The Street" to broadcast on Bloomberg Television 4 clients. Host Jane King starts the show with Artificial Intelligence Tech Solutions Inc. AITX is the parent company of RAD. Ceo Steve Reinharz goes into describing the robots and how they are saving companies money by the hour with their security surveillance capabilities.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/670467/NYC-NASDAQ-MARKETSITE-ENTRANCE-MONSTER-BOARD.jpg
Foto: Accesswire

Petvivo is next up with CEO John Lai discussing his recent uplist and strategic new hires that will be bringing the SPRYNG injections to veterinarians. The revolutionary product SPRYNG helps cushion bone on bone contact caused as dogs, cats, and horses develop osteoarthritis. The pain market in the U.S. for pets is over 4 Billion.

GlobeX Data with CEO Alain Ghiai the Privacy and Security Expert. Alain speaks with Jane about recent developments with SEKUR. The company has the only secure messaging system where the servers are located in Switzerland and not controlled by the "cloud act". The service is approximately $10 per month for the ultimate anonymity. As Alain Ghiai states "If it's free, then you're the product." Alain and his SEKUR Segment can be seen on New to The Street every Sunday on Newsmax 10-11 AM EST and weekly on Fox Business Network.

Innerscope Hearing with CEO Matthew Moore comes on talking about the companies hearing testing KIOSKS screening and their state of the art affordable hearing devices. Innerscope recently acquired iHear Medical and only days ago Hearing Assist, Walmart's Largest Hearing Aid Supplier.

Closing out the show Jane interviews Rego Payments with CEO Dan Aptor and Rick Lane Strategic Advisor. Rego a new bank serving the Gen Z teen market with their patented tech that parents love. The Mazoola app is all about protecting children's data.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX's RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2021 / FMW Media Works "New to The Street" to broadcast on Bloomberg Television 4 clients. Host Jane King starts the show with Artificial Intelligence Tech Solutions Inc. AITX is the parent company of RAD. Ceo …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Agreement with HE Capital Markets
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...