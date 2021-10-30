New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2021 / FMW Media Works "New to The Street" to broadcast on Bloomberg Television 4 clients. Host Jane King starts the show with Artificial Intelligence Tech Solutions Inc. AITX is the parent company of RAD. Ceo …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2021 / FMW Media Works "New to The Street" to broadcast on Bloomberg Television 4 clients. Host Jane King starts the show with Artificial Intelligence Tech Solutions Inc. AITX is the parent company of RAD. Ceo Steve Reinharz goes into describing the robots and how they are saving companies money by the hour with their security surveillance capabilities.

Petvivo is next up with CEO John Lai discussing his recent uplist and strategic new hires that will be bringing the SPRYNG injections to veterinarians. The revolutionary product SPRYNG helps cushion bone on bone contact caused as dogs, cats, and horses develop osteoarthritis. The pain market in the U.S. for pets is over 4 Billion.

GlobeX Data with CEO Alain Ghiai the Privacy and Security Expert. Alain speaks with Jane about recent developments with SEKUR. The company has the only secure messaging system where the servers are located in Switzerland and not controlled by the "cloud act". The service is approximately $10 per month for the ultimate anonymity. As Alain Ghiai states "If it's free, then you're the product." Alain and his SEKUR Segment can be seen on New to The Street every Sunday on Newsmax 10-11 AM EST and weekly on Fox Business Network.

Innerscope Hearing with CEO Matthew Moore comes on talking about the companies hearing testing KIOSKS screening and their state of the art affordable hearing devices. Innerscope recently acquired iHear Medical and only days ago Hearing Assist, Walmart's Largest Hearing Aid Supplier.

Closing out the show Jane interviews Rego Payments with CEO Dan Aptor and Rick Lane Strategic Advisor. Rego a new bank serving the Gen Z teen market with their patented tech that parents love. The Mazoola app is all about protecting children's data.

