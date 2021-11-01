checkAd

DKSH Buys Majority Stake in Right Base Chemicals Joint Venture in China

Autor: PLX AI
01.11.2021, 07:02  |  60   |   |   

(PLX AI) – DKSH buys a majority stake in a joint-venture with Chinese specialty chemicals distributor Right Base Chemicals.RBC generates net sales of around CHF 25 million at sound profitability and return on capital, according to DKSHDKSH will …

  • (PLX AI) – DKSH buys a majority stake in a joint-venture with Chinese specialty chemicals distributor Right Base Chemicals.
  • RBC generates net sales of around CHF 25 million at sound profitability and return on capital, according to DKSH
  • DKSH will acquire a 70% stake in the joint-venture with RBC and the remaining 30% in five years
  • The joint-venture is expected to be immediately earnings-accretive
  • Closing of the transaction is expected for the fourth quarter of 2021
DKSH Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DKSH Buys Majority Stake in Right Base Chemicals Joint Venture in China (PLX AI) – DKSH buys a majority stake in a joint-venture with Chinese specialty chemicals distributor Right Base Chemicals.RBC generates net sales of around CHF 25 million at sound profitability and return on capital, according to DKSHDKSH will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sectra Looking for New CFO After Franzen Takes New Role
DKSH Buys Majority Stake in Right Base Chemicals Joint Venture in China
ALK-Abello, Jyske Bank, Netcompany Are Danish Stocks with Best Short-Term Potential, Handelsbanken ...
Allreal Extends Lease Accounting for 7% of Rental Income from Commercial Properties
Danske Bank Price Target Cut to DKK 155 from DKK 160 at Handelsbanken
Pandora Raises FY Guidance after Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus Expectations
Castellum Gets 78.8% Acceptance for Kungsleden Offer; Extends Period Until Nov. 9
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Cint Buys Lucid for $1.07 Billion; to Issue Shares for $510 Million
Pfeiffer Vacuum Raises FY Revenue Outlook After Strongest Earnings Ever
Nel Hydrogen Gets PEM Electrolyzer Contract Worth $2.6 Million
QuantumScape Reiterates Guidance of $1.3 Billion in Liquidity at Year End
TGS Likely to Cut Dividend to Protect Cash, Danske Says in Downgrade; Shares Down 5.7%
Husqvarna Buys Orbit Irrigation for $480 Million
AMD Q3 EPS USD 0.75 vs. Estimate USD 0.6
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink