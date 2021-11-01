Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

DKSH Buys Majority Stake in Right Base Chemicals Joint Venture in China (PLX AI) – DKSH buys a majority stake in a joint-venture with Chinese specialty chemicals distributor Right Base Chemicals.RBC generates net sales of around CHF 25 million at sound profitability and return on capital, according to DKSHDKSH will …



