DKSH Buys Majority Stake in Right Base Chemicals Joint Venture in China
- (PLX AI) – DKSH buys a majority stake in a joint-venture with Chinese specialty chemicals distributor Right Base Chemicals.
- RBC generates net sales of around CHF 25 million at sound profitability and return on capital, according to DKSH
- DKSH will acquire a 70% stake in the joint-venture with RBC and the remaining 30% in five years
- The joint-venture is expected to be immediately earnings-accretive
- Closing of the transaction is expected for the fourth quarter of 2021
