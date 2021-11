DKSH Buys Majority Stake in Right Base Chemicals Joint Venture in China Autor: PLX AI | 01.11.2021, 07:02 | | 60 0 | 0 01.11.2021, 07:02 | (PLX AI) – DKSH buys a majority stake in a joint-venture with Chinese specialty chemicals distributor Right Base Chemicals.RBC generates net sales of around CHF 25 million at sound profitability and return on capital, according to DKSHDKSH will … (PLX AI) – DKSH buys a majority stake in a joint-venture with Chinese specialty chemicals distributor Right Base Chemicals.RBC generates net sales of around CHF 25 million at sound profitability and return on capital, according to DKSHDKSH will … (PLX AI) – DKSH buys a majority stake in a joint-venture with Chinese specialty chemicals distributor Right Base Chemicals.

RBC generates net sales of around CHF 25 million at sound profitability and return on capital, according to DKSH

DKSH will acquire a 70% stake in the joint-venture with RBC and the remaining 30% in five years

The joint-venture is expected to be immediately earnings-accretive

Closing of the transaction is expected for the fourth quarter of 2021



