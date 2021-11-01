Allreal Extends Lease Accounting for 7% of Rental Income from Commercial Properties
(PLX AI) – Allreal Lease with major tenant on Richti site in Wallisellen ZH extended early.Contract extended to 2033; originally set to expire 2023This major tenant is one of Allreal’s five largest tenants, accounting for 7% of the total rental …
- (PLX AI) – Allreal Lease with major tenant on Richti site in Wallisellen ZH extended early.
- Contract extended to 2033; originally set to expire 2023
- This major tenant is one of Allreal’s five largest tenants, accounting for 7% of the total rental income from commercial properties
