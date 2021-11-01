u-blox AG: SoftBank Corp. and u-blox to Collaborate on Global GNSS Augmentation Services

Companies to develop common GNSS augmentation services for Japan, the USA and EuropeLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / SoftBank Corp. ("SoftBank"), ALES Corp. ("ALES") and Swiss-based u-blox AG ("u-blox") (SIX:UBXN)(OTC PINK:UBLXF) …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / SoftBank Corp. ("SoftBank"), ALES Corp. ("ALES") and Swiss-based u-blox AG ("u-blox") (SIX:UBXN)(OTC PINK:UBLXF) today announced they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in GNSS* 1 augmentation services for global markets. SoftBank provides the "ichimill" GNSS augmentation service in Japan, its subsidiary ALES operates a business that generates and delivers positioning correction data, and u-blox is a leading global provider of positioning services for the automotive, industrial and consumer markets. u-blox also provides electronic components for wireless communications and the " PointPerfect " GNSS augmentation service in Europe, the USA and other countries and regions. Through this business collaboration, SoftBank, ALES and u-blox will construct GNSS augmentation infrastructure for Japan, Europe and the USA, develop GNSS receivers and devices, and expand service areas.

Since November 2019, SoftBank has been offering "ichimill," a GNSS augmentation service that offers highly accurate positioning with a margin of error of only a few centimeters in the Japan market. In addition to providing technology that enables the generation and delivery of correction data, ALES has been offering its "Centimeter-level Positioning Service" to consumers in Japan since August 2020.

As a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication, u-blox develops and provides a broad portfolio of chips and communication modules. From July 2021, u-blox began providing the PPP-RTK* 3 based GNSS augmentation service "PointPerfect," which is now available in the contiguous USA and Europe.

Since GNSS augmentation services like these are mainly offered separately by country and region, client companies, which include global automotive manufacturers and agricultural machinery manufacturers, sign up for separate service contracts in each country and region, making GNSS receiver configuration more complex. Seeing an opportunity to construct a usage environment that enables the provision of common GNSS augmentation services in Japan, the USA and Europe, SoftBank, ALES and u-blox agreed to a business collaboration.