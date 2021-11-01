checkAd

u-blox AG: SoftBank Corp. and u-blox to Collaborate on Global GNSS Augmentation Services

Autor: Accesswire
01.11.2021, 07:20  |  46   |   |   

Companies to develop common GNSS augmentation services for Japan, the USA and EuropeLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / SoftBank Corp. ("SoftBank"), ALES Corp. ("ALES") and Swiss-based u-blox AG ("u-blox") (SIX:UBXN)(OTC PINK:UBLXF) …

Companies to develop common GNSS augmentation services for Japan, the USA and Europe

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / SoftBank Corp. ("SoftBank"), ALES Corp. ("ALES") and Swiss-based u-blox AG ("u-blox") (SIX:UBXN)(OTC PINK:UBLXF) today announced they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in GNSS* 1 augmentation services for global markets. SoftBank provides the "ichimill" GNSS augmentation service in Japan, its subsidiary ALES operates a business that generates and delivers positioning correction data, and u-blox is a leading global provider of positioning services for the automotive, industrial and consumer markets. u-blox also provides electronic components for wireless communications and the " PointPerfect " GNSS augmentation service in Europe, the USA and other countries and regions. Through this business collaboration, SoftBank, ALES and u-blox will construct GNSS augmentation infrastructure for Japan, Europe and the USA, develop GNSS receivers and devices, and expand service areas.

Collaboration background

Since November 2019, SoftBank has been offering "ichimill," a GNSS augmentation service that offers highly accurate positioning with a margin of error of only a few centimeters in the Japan market. In addition to providing technology that enables the generation and delivery of correction data, ALES has been offering its "Centimeter-level Positioning Service" to consumers in Japan since August 2020.

As a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication, u-blox develops and provides a broad portfolio of chips and communication modules. From July 2021, u-blox began providing the PPP-RTK* 3 based GNSS augmentation service "PointPerfect," which is now available in the contiguous USA and Europe.

Since GNSS augmentation services like these are mainly offered separately by country and region, client companies, which include global automotive manufacturers and agricultural machinery manufacturers, sign up for separate service contracts in each country and region, making GNSS receiver configuration more complex. Seeing an opportunity to construct a usage environment that enables the provision of common GNSS augmentation services in Japan, the USA and Europe, SoftBank, ALES and u-blox agreed to a business collaboration.

Seite 1 von 3
u-blox Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

u-blox AG: SoftBank Corp. and u-blox to Collaborate on Global GNSS Augmentation Services Companies to develop common GNSS augmentation services for Japan, the USA and EuropeLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / SoftBank Corp. ("SoftBank"), ALES Corp. ("ALES") and Swiss-based u-blox AG ("u-blox") (SIX:UBXN)(OTC PINK:UBLXF) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd Announces Operational Update and Notice of AGM
u-blox AG: SoftBank Corp. and u-blox to Collaborate on Global GNSS Augmentation Services
Fission 3.0 Corp. and Traction Exploration Enter into ALois on Athabasca Properties
Saville Resources Intersects 1.00% Nb2O5 over 17.1 m, including 1.39% Nb2O5 over 5.1 m, in Drill ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Block listing Interim Review
Commerce Resources Reports Saville Resources Intersects 1.00% Nb2O5 over 17.1 m, including 1.39% ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2021
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrEQS-News: u-blox AG: SoftBank Corp. and u-blox to Collaborate on Global GNSS Augmentation Services
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.10.21Taoglas and u-blox Partner to Deliver Highly Reliable Positioning Solution for E-Bike provider COWBOY
Accesswire | Analysen
26.10.21EQS-News: u-blox AG: Taoglas and u-blox Partner to Deliver Highly Reliable Positioning Solution for E-Bike provider COWBOY
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.10.21u-blox AG: u-blox Announces Ultra-Compact, Feature-Rich Bluetooth Low Energy Sip for Industrial And Indoor Positioning Applications
Accesswire | Analysen
19.10.21EQS-News: u-blox AG: u-blox announces ultra-compact, feature-rich Bluetooth low energy SiP for industrial and indoor positioning applications
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21EQS-News: Bird debuts cutting edge smart sidewalk protection
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21u-blox AG: Facebook Chooses u-blox Timing Technology to Speed up their Data Centers
Accesswire | Analysen
05.10.21EQS-News: u-blox AG: Facebook chooses u-blox timing technology to speed up their data centers
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten