Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd Announces Operational Update and Notice of AGM

Autor: Accesswire
01.11.2021   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX‐V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company with licences in the proven oil province of Guyana and the highly prospective basins of Namibia, provides an …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX‐V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company with licences in the proven oil province of Guyana and the highly prospective basins of Namibia, provides an operational update on the Group's activities and announces notice of its annual and special meeting ("AGM").

Highlights

  • JHI well drilled by ExxonMobil establishes oil presence at Sapote-1, Guyana
  • Progress to define multi-million barrel targets on Orinduik, Guyana
  • Eco elected as Operator on PEL 99, Blocks 2111B & 2211A, Namibia
  • Eco negotiates new Joint Operating Agreements on all offshore Namibia licenses
  • Eco advances development of solar business in Europe

Guyana

Eco received, on Saturday 30 October, a detailed update from JHI Associates Inc. that ExxonMobil has successfully and safely drilled the Sapote-1 well on the Canje Block, to a depth of 6,759 meters (22,172 ft), in 2,549 meters (8,362 ft) of water. The well recorded hydrocarbon shows while drilling, and in the logging sequence, in a deeper interval than anticipated, but had no shows in the upper primary objective horizon. With sidewall coring and wireline logging complete, ExxonMobil will now work to define the reservoir properties, including porosity and permeability, and the cored samples will be analysed for hydrocarbons.

As previously announced in June of this year, Eco acquired a 6.4% interest in JHI Associates Inc. ("JHI"), a private Canadian company, which holds a 17.5% working interest ("WI") in the Guyana Canje Block. JHI, with a current very strong cash balance, has already paid for its 17.5% of the Sapote-1 well from treasury. No costs are attributable to Eco.

On its primary asset in Guyana, the Orinduik Block, the JV partners; (Eco Atlantic: 15% WI; Tullow Guyana B.V. 60% WI (Operator); and TOQAP Guyana B.V. 25% WI), are currently advancing toward target selection on the Block. The partnership has used state-of-the-art processing technology to merge its seismic data sets and to incorporate regional well results into target selections. The teams are using conservative and proven sciences to define sweet light oil drilling targets, likely within the proven Cretaceous section. The partnership hopes to establish firm targets in the near term and advance towards drilling. Eco and the JV Partners have already delivered two substantial oil discoveries on the Orinduik Block on the northernmost quadrant of the Block and have worked diligently to define the parameters and identifiers related to this heavy oil field discovery.

