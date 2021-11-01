Ferguson PLC Announces Block listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURNWOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Date: November 1, 2021Name of applicant:Ferguson plcName of scheme:Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015Period of return:From:May 1, 2021To:October 31, …

Ferguson plc

Name of scheme: Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015

Period of return: From: May 1, 2021 To: October 31, 2021

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 91,063 ordinary 10p shares

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 91,063 ordinary 10p shares

Name of applicant: Ferguson plc Name of scheme: Ferguson Group International Sharesave Plan 2011 Period of return: From: May 1, 2021 To: October 31, 2021 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 181,430 ordinary 10p shares Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 181,430 ordinary 10p shares

Name of contact: Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 118 927 3800

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC

View source version on accesswire.com: