Ferguson PLC Announces Block listing Interim Review
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURNWOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Date: November 1, 2021Name of applicant:Ferguson plcName of scheme:Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015Period of return:From:May 1, 2021To:October 31, …
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURNWOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Date: November 1, 2021Name of applicant:Ferguson plcName of scheme:Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015Period of return:From:May 1, 2021To:October 31, …
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Date: November 1, 2021
|
Ferguson plc
Name of scheme:
Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015
Period of return:
From:
May 1, 2021
To:
October 31, 2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
91,063 ordinary 10p shares
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
91,063 ordinary 10p shares
|
Name of applicant:
|
Ferguson plc
|
Name of scheme:
|
Ferguson Group International Sharesave Plan 2011
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
May 1, 2021
|
To:
|
October 31, 2021
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
181,430 ordinary 10p shares
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
Nil
|
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
Nil
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
181,430 ordinary 10p shares
|
Name of contact:
|
Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
+44 (0) 118 927 3800
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Ferguson PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670506/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Block-listing ...
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare