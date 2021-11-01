checkAd

Ferguson PLC Announces Block listing Interim Review

Autor: Accesswire
01.11.2021, 08:00  |  29   |   |   

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURNWOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Date: November 1, 2021Name of applicant:Ferguson plcName of scheme:Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015Period of return:From:May 1, 2021To:October 31, …

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Date: November 1, 2021


Name of applicant:

Ferguson plc

Name of scheme:

Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015

Period of return:

From:

May 1, 2021

To:

October 31, 2021

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

91,063 ordinary 10p shares

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

91,063 ordinary 10p shares

Name of applicant:

Ferguson plc

Name of scheme:

Ferguson Group International Sharesave Plan 2011

Period of return:

From:

May 1, 2021

To:

October 31, 2021

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

181,430 ordinary 10p shares

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

181,430 ordinary 10p shares

Name of contact:

Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0) 118 927 3800

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670506/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Block-listing ...

Ferguson Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ferguson PLC Announces Block listing Interim Review BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURNWOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Date: November 1, 2021Name of applicant:Ferguson plcName of scheme:Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015Period of return:From:May 1, 2021To:October 31, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd Announces Operational Update and Notice of AGM
u-blox AG: SoftBank Corp. and u-blox to Collaborate on Global GNSS Augmentation Services
Fission 3.0 Corp. and Traction Exploration Enter into ALois on Athabasca Properties
Saville Resources Intersects 1.00% Nb2O5 over 17.1 m, including 1.39% Nb2O5 over 5.1 m, in Drill ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Block listing Interim Review
Commerce Resources Reports Saville Resources Intersects 1.00% Nb2O5 over 17.1 m, including 1.39% ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2021
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:00 UhrFerguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
Accesswire | Analysen
08:00 UhrFerguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
29.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Accesswire | Analysen
29.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
28.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
27.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
26.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
25.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
22.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
21.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Accesswire | Analysen