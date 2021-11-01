Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

NOTIFICATION OF TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL IN THE COMPANYWOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / In accordance with DTR 5.6.1, the Company hereby notifies the following:The Company's issued share capital as at October 31, 2021 consisted …

NOTIFICATION OF TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL IN THE COMPANYWOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / In accordance with DTR 5.6.1, the Company hereby notifies the following:The Company's issued share capital as at October 31, 2021 consisted …

NOTIFICATION OF TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL IN THE COMPANY WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / In accordance with DTR 5.6.1, the Company hereby notifies the following: The Company's issued share capital as at October 31, 2021 consisted of 232,171,182 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), of which 10,557,893 Ordinary Shares were held in treasury as at the date of this disclosure. The voting rights of treasury shares are automatically suspended.