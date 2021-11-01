Castellum Gets 78.8% Acceptance for Kungsleden Offer; Extends Period Until Nov. 9
(PLX AI) – Castellum says received acceptance from shareholders representing 78.8% of Kungsleden for its takeover offer.Acceptance period extended until Nov. 9Castellum also bought shares on the market, and therefore has a total of 88.7% including …
- (PLX AI) – Castellum says received acceptance from shareholders representing 78.8% of Kungsleden for its takeover offer.
- Acceptance period extended until Nov. 9
- Castellum also bought shares on the market, and therefore has a total of 88.7% including acceptances
- Castellum will initiate compulsory redemption if it reaches 90% of Kungsleden stake
