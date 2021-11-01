checkAd

Castellum Gets 78.8% Acceptance for Kungsleden Offer; Extends Period Until Nov. 9

Autor: PLX AI
01.11.2021, 08:48  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Castellum says received acceptance from shareholders representing 78.8% of Kungsleden for its takeover offer.Acceptance period extended until Nov. 9Castellum also bought shares on the market, and therefore has a total of 88.7% including …

  • (PLX AI) – Castellum says received acceptance from shareholders representing 78.8% of Kungsleden for its takeover offer.
  • Acceptance period extended until Nov. 9
  • Castellum also bought shares on the market, and therefore has a total of 88.7% including acceptances
  • Castellum will initiate compulsory redemption if it reaches 90% of Kungsleden stake
