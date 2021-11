Castellum Gets 78.8% Acceptance for Kungsleden Offer; Extends Period Until Nov. 9 Autor: PLX AI | 01.11.2021, 08:48 | | 0 | 0 01.11.2021, 08:48 | (PLX AI) – Castellum says received acceptance from shareholders representing 78.8% of Kungsleden for its takeover offer.Acceptance period extended until Nov. 9Castellum also bought shares on the market, and therefore has a total of 88.7% including … (PLX AI) – Castellum says received acceptance from shareholders representing 78.8% of Kungsleden for its takeover offer.Acceptance period extended until Nov. 9Castellum also bought shares on the market, and therefore has a total of 88.7% including … (PLX AI) – Castellum says received acceptance from shareholders representing 78.8% of Kungsleden for its takeover offer.

Acceptance period extended until Nov. 9

Castellum also bought shares on the market, and therefore has a total of 88.7% including acceptances

Castellum will initiate compulsory redemption if it reaches 90% of Kungsleden stake



