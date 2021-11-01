checkAd

Maersk Continues to Have Freight Rate Momentum, DNB Says in Upgrade

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Maersk enjoys persistent upward momentum in freight rates, analysts at DNB said, upgrading the stock to hold from sell. Transportation markets remain strong, fueling the potential for next year, DNB saidTomorrow's report, although …

  • (PLX AI) – Maersk enjoys persistent upward momentum in freight rates, analysts at DNB said, upgrading the stock to hold from sell.
  • Transportation markets remain strong, fueling the potential for next year, DNB said
  • Tomorrow's report, although partially pre-announced, may still contain potential adjustments to this year's guidance, DNB said, estimating a full-year EBITDA above the current Maersk guidance
  • Price target raised to DKK 19,400 from DKK 15,900
