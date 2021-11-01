Novo Nordisk Is Poised for Strong Growth in 2022, Bank of America Says Autor: PLX AI | 01.11.2021, 09:02 | | 16 0 | 0 01.11.2021, 09:02 | (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk is poised for strong growth next year, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.Novo issued a Q3 pre-release showing a big beat of consensus as well as guidance upgrade for this … (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk is poised for strong growth next year, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.Novo issued a Q3 pre-release showing a big beat of consensus as well as guidance upgrade for this … (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk is poised for strong growth next year, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.

Novo issued a Q3 pre-release showing a big beat of consensus as well as guidance upgrade for this year

Details have yet to be revealed, but the full report this week likely will show stronger-than-expected sales of Novo's new obesity drug, Wegovy, BofA said

If the early trajectory of Wegovy continues, Novo is set for substantial upgrades next year, and has the potential to be the most compelling launch story in EU pharma, BofA said

Price target maintained at DKK 735



