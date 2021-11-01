Novo Nordisk Is Poised for Strong Growth in 2022, Bank of America Says
- (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk is poised for strong growth next year, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- Novo issued a Q3 pre-release showing a big beat of consensus as well as guidance upgrade for this year
- Details have yet to be revealed, but the full report this week likely will show stronger-than-expected sales of Novo's new obesity drug, Wegovy, BofA said
- If the early trajectory of Wegovy continues, Novo is set for substantial upgrades next year, and has the potential to be the most compelling launch story in EU pharma, BofA said
- Price target maintained at DKK 735
