Novo Nordisk Is Poised for Strong Growth in 2022, Bank of America Says

Autor: PLX AI
01.11.2021, 09:02  |  16   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk is poised for strong growth next year, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.Novo issued a Q3 pre-release showing a big beat of consensus as well as guidance upgrade for this …

  • (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk is poised for strong growth next year, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
  • Novo issued a Q3 pre-release showing a big beat of consensus as well as guidance upgrade for this year
  • Details have yet to be revealed, but the full report this week likely will show stronger-than-expected sales of Novo's new obesity drug, Wegovy, BofA said
  • If the early trajectory of Wegovy continues, Novo is set for substantial upgrades next year, and has the potential to be the most compelling launch story in EU pharma, BofA said
  • Price target maintained at DKK 735
