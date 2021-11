Maersk Rises After DNB Upgrade, Hapag Lloyd Guidance Lift Autor: PLX AI | 01.11.2021, 10:02 | | 62 0 | 0 01.11.2021, 10:02 | (PLX AI) – Maersk shares rose 2% after DNB upgraded the stock and after analysts said Hapag Lloyd's guidance increase on Friday bodes well for the Danish shipper.Hapag Lloyd pre-released earnings on Friday that were better than expected and raised … (PLX AI) – Maersk shares rose 2% after DNB upgraded the stock and after analysts said Hapag Lloyd's guidance increase on Friday bodes well for the Danish shipper.Hapag Lloyd pre-released earnings on Friday that were better than expected and raised … (PLX AI) – Maersk shares rose 2% after DNB upgraded the stock and after analysts said Hapag Lloyd's guidance increase on Friday bodes well for the Danish shipper.

Hapag Lloyd pre-released earnings on Friday that were better than expected and raised its guidance for EBITDA to $12-13 billion from $9.2-11.2 billion previously

This may mean that Maersk could upgrade its guidance again in the fourth quarter, analysts at Carnegie said

If Maersk were able to post the same EBITDA per TEU as Hapag Lloyd, it could add $4 billion to its own 2021 guidance: Carnegie A.P. Moeller - Maersk (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



