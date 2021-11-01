Maersk Rises After DNB Upgrade, Hapag Lloyd Guidance Lift
- (PLX AI) – Maersk shares rose 2% after DNB upgraded the stock and after analysts said Hapag Lloyd's guidance increase on Friday bodes well for the Danish shipper.
- Hapag Lloyd pre-released earnings on Friday that were better than expected and raised its guidance for EBITDA to $12-13 billion from $9.2-11.2 billion previously
- This may mean that Maersk could upgrade its guidance again in the fourth quarter, analysts at Carnegie said
- If Maersk were able to post the same EBITDA per TEU as Hapag Lloyd, it could add $4 billion to its own 2021 guidance: Carnegie
