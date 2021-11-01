Danske Bank Will Struggle to Boost Revenue Growth, Nordea Says, Maintaining a Sell Recommendation
- (PLX AI) – Danske Bank will struggle to accelerate revenue growth, Nordea analysts predicted, maintaining a sell rating on the stock.
- Price target remains DKK 95, which implies a downside of 13%
- Danske's strategic review was a disappointment and risks outweigh opportunities, Nordea said
