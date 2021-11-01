Orkla Is Defensive Stock with Attractive Valuation, Nordea Says, Upgrading to Buy Autor: PLX AI | 01.11.2021, 10:12 | | 61 0 | 0 01.11.2021, 10:12 | (PLX AI) – Orkla is a defensive stock with an attractive valuation, Nordea said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.Price target of NOK 100 implies 21% upsideStrong Q3 results despite inflationary pressure show reduced downside to estimates, while … (PLX AI) – Orkla is a defensive stock with an attractive valuation, Nordea said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.Price target of NOK 100 implies 21% upsideStrong Q3 results despite inflationary pressure show reduced downside to estimates, while … (PLX AI) – Orkla is a defensive stock with an attractive valuation, Nordea said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.

Price target of NOK 100 implies 21% upside

Strong Q3 results despite inflationary pressure show reduced downside to estimates, while the company is trading at multiples below the historical average, Nordea said



