Envirotech Vehicles Delivers Two Vehicles to Shine Solar, LLC

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), announced today that it has delivered one van and one truck to Shine Solar, LLC …

"It is encouraging to see the progress that we are making with our FAR agreements as we have recently delivered a total of six vehicles to two of our newer FAR's, and eight vehicles this year to the group," commented Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles. "Shine Solar has a broad and expanding service area and customer base throughout Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, and we look froward to penetrating those markets and providing our best-in-class vehicles to their customers who are actively searching for green energy solutions."

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), announced today that it has delivered one van and one truck to Shine Solar, LLC ("Shine Solar"). In August 2021, the Company announced that it had entered into a Factory Authorized Representative ("FAR") Agreement with Shine Solar, allowing the Rogers, Arkansas based solar energy equipment provider to promote, sell and service Envirotech products throughout the United States.

Shine Solar, LLC is a full-service solar energy equipment provider headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas with offices in Tennessee and Oklahoma. They offer green alternatives to power that are both financially and environmentally beneficial to customers.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (formerly ADOMANI, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

CONTACT INFORMATION

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

Telephone: 203.972.9200

Email: jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

Envirotech Vehicles

Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 1205

Email: mike.m@evtvusa.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com: