Nilam Resources, Inc. Announces Aggressive Agenda to Enter Into the Health Industry through the Research and Development of Psilocybins and Functional Mushrooms in the Psychiatric Industry

SNOHOMISH, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Nilam Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK:NILA) $NILA Nilam Resources, $NILA, @nilastock is pleased to announce an aggressive agenda to enter the health industry and psychiatric industry. We are building the right foundation to emerge as a leader in the production and fulfillment of the PSILOCYBINS through our current and future online store. We look to maximize efficiencies through technology and vertical integration. There is greater awareness of the health benefits of functional mushrooms in the Psychiatric Research community. Increased support and pending legislation on the State and Federal levels to legalize the use of Psilocybin in various treatments has opened the door allowing our Company to expand into this area of functional mushrooms.

"Kim Halvorson, The C.E.O. of Nilam stated, I have resigned from $GRPX to devote more time and energy on Nilam and our Brands on www.nilahub.com, https://nilahub.com/our-brands/brand-portal/, $NILA. This is the right time to capitalize on PSILOCYBIN research and continue to build a strong sales and distribution network which is pivotal to our overall growth." The emerging worldwide support of research and development of new therapies and health benefits of functional mushrooms is paramount to our future growth strategy," further commented, Kim Halvorson.

According to marketsandresearch.com, The Psychedelic Drugs Market size is projected to reach USD 10.75 Bn by 2027, from USD 4.75 Bn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 12.36% during 2021-2027."

The company has entered the market and will make its impact through its distribution channels. More acquisitions and partnerships will be announced promptly upon signing any definitive agreements throughout the Winter of 2021 and Spring of 2022.

The Company's business strategy is simple; growth through consolidation, acquisitions and streamlining efficiencies. The functional mushroom space is an emerging growth sector within the health and wellness online e-commerce marketplace, the Company believes that to be a leader in this new space, we must focus on revenues and growth through acquisitions. Our current Portfolio Brands include: bestmushroom.store, buymushroom4life.com, buymushroomfarm.com, mushroomlifestore.com.