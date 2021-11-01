checkAd

Mexus Announces Revenue For October; Revenues From Gold Sales Expected To Increase

Autor: Accesswire
CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Mexus Gold US (OTC PINK:MXSG) ("Mexus" or the "Company) announced that revenue for the month of October totaled $128,000. With the ongoing improvements to the heap leach pad and the addition of more activated carbon cells to collect value the company expects November revenues to exceed $150,000. "We continue to make great strides at our Santa Elena property. Revenues from production should continue to increase and we expect $200,000 a month by January 2022 affording the company the ability to begin reducing and eliminating our outstanding debt." added Mexus CEO Paul Thompson.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960. Paul Thompson Sr

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

