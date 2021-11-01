checkAd

Wolfden Provides Exploration Update on Silver and Nickel Projects

Autor: Accesswire
01.11.2021, 11:30  |  67   |   |   

Two drill programs are underway in Maine and New BrunswickTHUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSXV:WLF) ("Wolfden" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on two separate exploration drill …

Two drill programs are underway in Maine and New Brunswick

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSXV:WLF) ("Wolfden" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on two separate exploration drill programs that are underway in Maine and New Brunswick both targeting large-scale silver-rich hydrothermal systems. In addition, the Company has resource estimates underway for its two significant nickel-sulphide deposits in Manitoba.

Foto: Accesswire

Big Silver Project- Maine

  • Wolfden is earning up to a 100% interest in a property package in Washington County of south-east Maine close to the New Brunswick border.
  • Historic drill intercepts include 133.5 g/t Ag, 1.86% Zn, 0.22% Cu and 0.59% Pb over 40.5 metres (TW ~32.0 metres). All historic drill holes (+100 holes to an average depth of 125 metres) were anomalous in silver and most were not assayed for gold. One hole contained 8.0 metres at 13.5 g/t gold (TW unknown).
  • Eight recent confirmatory holes (1,708 metres) have been completed to a maximum depth 458 metres down-hole. All but one of the holes has intersected wide intervals of mineralization containing trace to 15% combined sphalerite (zinc mineralization), galena (lead mineralization), tetrahedrite (silver and copper mineralization), chalcopyrite (copper mineralization) and pyrite. The mineralization is hosted within fracture zones and as disseminations in intermediate composition intrusions and volcanics, sedimentary rocks and debris flows, local breccias (see core photograph) with stronger zones of mineralization in the more porous host rocks. Alteration manifests as bleaching, sericitization and silicification. It is expected that those rocks exhibiting pervasive silicification with tetrahedrite and those enriched in galena, have the potential for silver enrichment as well. Assays are pending.
  • Exploration data, including drilling, mapping and soil sample results, indicate that the Big Silver mineralization event was quite extensive (open 2 km by 2 km area) with base and precious metals being deposited within primary, and structurally enhanced, permeable zones in both mafic volcanics and sediments. The core of the system is copper-rich with late-stage vein-controlled gold enrichment that is flanked by a zinc-lead-silver zone, flanked again by a silver-zinc-lead mineralization. Silicified breccias and coarse sedimentary rocks are important hosts for the mineralized zones.
  • Strong silver (up to 20.4 g/t) and zinc + lead + copper values (to 6,188 ppm) have been received from a recent 2021 soil sampling survey in the area (see Figure 3.).
  • An induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey, designed to see to a maximum depth of 400 metres, and to indicate the potential for the style of mineralization described above, will be completed before the next drill program.

Silver Projects - New Brunswick

Seite 1 von 4
Wolfden Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Wolfden ein interessanter Rohstoffwert in Canada
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wolfden Provides Exploration Update on Silver and Nickel Projects Two drill programs are underway in Maine and New BrunswickTHUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSXV:WLF) ("Wolfden" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on two separate exploration drill …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd Announces Operational Update and Notice of AGM
u-blox AG: SoftBank Corp. and u-blox to Collaborate on Global GNSS Augmentation Services
Wolfden Provides Exploration Update on Silver and Nickel Projects
Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Q3 Results and Announces Lost Creek Development Program to Advance ...
Commerce Resources Reports Saville Resources Intersects 1.00% Nb2O5 over 17.1 m, including 1.39% ...
Fission 3.0 Corp. and Traction Exploration Enter into ALois on Athabasca Properties
Saville Resources Intersects 1.00% Nb2O5 over 17.1 m, including 1.39% Nb2O5 over 5.1 m, in Drill ...
Auddia Inc. Releases Positive User Engagement Data for Vodacast
Ferguson PLC Announces Block listing Interim Review
Charge Enterprises Names Former General Motors and Ford Vice President, & Allstate CMO, Mark LaNeve ...
Titel
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2021
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.10.21Wolfden Update on Pickett Mt. Rezoning
Accesswire | Analysen
07.10.21Wolfden Update on Pickett Mt. Rezoning
Accesswire | Analysen