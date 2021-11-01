Wolfden Provides Exploration Update on Silver and Nickel Projects
THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSXV:WLF) ("Wolfden" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on two separate exploration drill programs that are underway in Maine and New Brunswick both targeting large-scale silver-rich hydrothermal systems. In addition, the Company has resource estimates underway for its two significant nickel-sulphide deposits in Manitoba.
Big Silver Project- Maine
- Wolfden is earning up to a 100% interest in a property package in Washington County of south-east Maine close to the New Brunswick border.
- Historic drill intercepts include 133.5 g/t Ag, 1.86% Zn, 0.22% Cu and 0.59% Pb over 40.5 metres (TW ~32.0 metres). All historic drill holes (+100 holes to an average depth of 125 metres) were anomalous in silver and most were not assayed for gold. One hole contained 8.0 metres at 13.5 g/t gold (TW unknown).
- Eight recent confirmatory holes (1,708 metres) have been completed to a maximum depth 458 metres down-hole. All but one of the holes has intersected wide intervals of mineralization containing trace to 15% combined sphalerite (zinc mineralization), galena (lead mineralization), tetrahedrite (silver and copper mineralization), chalcopyrite (copper mineralization) and pyrite. The mineralization is hosted within fracture zones and as disseminations in intermediate composition intrusions and volcanics, sedimentary rocks and debris flows, local breccias (see core photograph) with stronger zones of mineralization in the more porous host rocks. Alteration manifests as bleaching, sericitization and silicification. It is expected that those rocks exhibiting pervasive silicification with tetrahedrite and those enriched in galena, have the potential for silver enrichment as well. Assays are pending.
- Exploration data, including drilling, mapping and soil sample results, indicate that the Big Silver mineralization event was quite extensive (open 2 km by 2 km area) with base and precious metals being deposited within primary, and structurally enhanced, permeable zones in both mafic volcanics and sediments. The core of the system is copper-rich with late-stage vein-controlled gold enrichment that is flanked by a zinc-lead-silver zone, flanked again by a silver-zinc-lead mineralization. Silicified breccias and coarse sedimentary rocks are important hosts for the mineralized zones.
- Strong silver (up to 20.4 g/t) and zinc + lead + copper values (to 6,188 ppm) have been received from a recent 2021 soil sampling survey in the area (see Figure 3.).
- An induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey, designed to see to a maximum depth of 400 metres, and to indicate the potential for the style of mineralization described above, will be completed before the next drill program.
Silver Projects - New Brunswick
