Wolfden Provides Exploration Update on Silver and Nickel Projects

Two drill programs are underway in Maine and New Brunswick THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSXV:WLF) ("Wolfden" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on two separate exploration drill programs that are underway in Maine and New Brunswick both targeting large-scale silver-rich hydrothermal systems. In addition, the Company has resource estimates underway for its two significant nickel-sulphide deposits in Manitoba. Foto: Accesswire