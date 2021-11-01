checkAd

Charge Enterprises Names Former General Motors and Ford Vice President, & Allstate CMO, Mark LaNeve President and Nicole Antakli to Chief Business Officer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people through communications and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, today announced, that Mark LaNeve has been named President.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people through communications and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, today announced, that Mark LaNeve has been named President. Nicole Antakli, who previously served as Director of Administration, will succeed Mr. LaNeve as Chief Business Officer.

"With the growing EV charging infrastructure demands to build and develop EV charging ecosystems, Charge is structuring our senior team to best prepare for the electrification revolution as well as our expansion into 5G data transmission infrastructure," said Chairman, CEO and Founder, Andrew Fox. "Mark has my every confidence to lead Charge as we grow from being a relatively new player into a recognized leader in these critical growth markets."

Mr. LaNeve will assume the role of President and will execute Charge's vision, additionally he will lead corporate strategy development. As President, he will also have responsibility for Charge's operations and oversight of subsidiary operations with a focus on charging the company forward to being a trusted leader in building Infrastructure for EV Charging and 5G Wireless Networks. Mr. LaNeve previously held senior officer positions primarily in Sales and Marketing at General Motors, Volvo, Allstate and Ford Motor Company and has more than four decades of experience leading Fortune 100 company environments. His transparent, hands-on leadership style has earned him the respect of industry colleagues, investors and business professionals. Mr. LaNeve will continue to report to Mr. Fox, who will focus his efforts on shaping Charge's vision as well as M&A.

Ms. Antakli will lead Charge's EV Charging Infrastructure business, including business strategy, marketing and sales operations, partner relationships and public relations. She previously served as Charge's Director of Administration. Before joining Charge, she served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Intraco Corporation, a global export management firm with a focus on architectural glass and OEM automotive distribution. She has extensive operational leadership experience encompassing purchasing, logistics coordination, financing mechanisms for manufacturers and customers, strategic joint ventures and global sales strategy.

