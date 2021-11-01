Charge Enterprises Names Former General Motors and Ford Vice President, & Allstate CMO, Mark LaNeve President and Nicole Antakli to Chief Business Officer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people through communications and electric vehicle charging …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people through communications and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, today announced, that Mark LaNeve has been named President. Nicole Antakli, who previously served as Director of Administration, will succeed Mr. LaNeve as Chief Business Officer. "With the growing EV charging infrastructure demands to build and develop EV charging ecosystems, Charge is structuring our senior team to best prepare for the electrification revolution as well as our expansion into 5G data transmission infrastructure," said Chairman, CEO and Founder, Andrew Fox. "Mark has my every confidence to lead Charge as we grow from being a relatively new player into a recognized leader in these critical growth markets."