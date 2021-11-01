checkAd

Coloplast Guidance for Next Year Worse Than Expected; Shares Fall

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Coloplast shares fell 2% after guidance for next year was below expectations.Q4 EBIT DKK 1,650 million vs. estimate DKK 1,662 millionQ4 EBIT maring 32% vs. estimate 32.9%Q4 revenue DKK 5,100 million vs. estimate DKK 5,056 millionOutlook …

