Coloplast Guidance for Next Year Worse Than Expected; Shares Fall
- Q4 EBIT DKK 1,650 million vs. estimate DKK 1,662 million
- Q4 EBIT maring 32% vs. estimate 32.9%
- Q4 revenue DKK 5,100 million vs. estimate DKK 5,056 million
- Outlook FY capex DKK 1,200 million
- Outlook FY organic growth 7%, while analysts expected 7-8%
- Outlook FY EBIT margin 32%; consensus was at 32.4%
