Bergio International's Brand Aphrodite's Announces Successful Launch on Etsy

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and world leader in high-quality jewelry has announced that Aphrodite's, their fast-growing …

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and world leader in high-quality jewelry has announced that Aphrodite's, their fast-growing fashion and demi-fine jewelry brand, officially launched on Etsy. One of their quickest entries into an eCommerce platform, Etsy revenue has increased by 5 fold with a strong profit margin. And, the percentage of store sales by Etsy has rapidly risen by 18 times.

Etsy, the global marketplace for hand-made or vintage products, is a perfect fit for Aphrodite's exclusive custom-designed products crafted by third-generation skilled artisans. The DTC (direct to consumer) company is successfully tapping into this platform's 81 million customers across 234 markets that account for over 1.7 billion sales.

Jonathan Foltz, President of Aphrodite's shared, "‘Personalized gift' is the most searched item on Etsy with jewelry being the 3rd most popular category. We want to go after the Etsy customer who is looking for custom products to gift to loved ones or to themselves - gifts for all Goddesses in their life. Our products are everyday essentials for the everyday woman to remind her that she is beautiful, loved, strong and capably of achieving anything. We are one of the key leaders in this niche, this is our unique selling proposition and competitive advantage. Aphrodite's will sell unique personalized jewelry gift sets that include custom-crafted inspirational message cards and luxe boxes to fulfil market demand during the holidays and every day."

"Our vision is to broaden our digital footprint and connect with our consumers wherever they are with a sublime customer experience so they keep coming back for more. More than 80% of Etsy's audience are women 18 to 34 which is a key demographic for us to target. This digitally-savvy group accounts for over $170 billion in purchasing power, we want a big chunk of that," shared Berge Abajian, Chief Executive Officer of Bergio International.

Berge shared, "$2.67 trillion dollars were made on the top 100 global eCommerce platforms last year. We have strategically placed ourselves to mirror the success of our other marketplace launches, such as Amazon, on Etsy as a key revenue channel and brand touchpoint."

Aphrodite's is committed to providing an elevated end-to-end customer experience. As the company heads into the final quarter of the year, the most impactful for sales and the bottom line, with its' distribution channel diversification, tightened supply chain management, and creative marketing strategy, it is poised to have a stellar close to 2021.

