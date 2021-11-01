checkAd

Global Industrial Introduces Cat(R) Floor Care Equipment Line

Autor: Accesswire
01.11.2021, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced a multi-year floor care trademark license with Caterpillar, the …

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced a multi-year floor care trademark license with Caterpillar, the world's leading construction equipment manufacturer and the launch of a Cat® Floor Care Equipment line, including floor scrubbers, sweepers, and vacuums, specifically designed for industrial environments and the professional building service and facility maintenance marketplace.

Foto: Accesswire

Bruce Zutler, Vice President, Product Development at Global Industrial Company, said, "Caterpillar is an iconic global brand that stands for superior quality and durability. We conducted an extensive development program to meet the high product quality standards of Caterpillar in bringing this premium offering of floor care equipment to market. The result is an exceptionally designed product that delivers remarkable cleaning performance, rugged durability, advanced technology and outstanding portability in an easy to operate package. The addition of the Cat product line further strengthens our position as one of the leading distributors of floor care equipment and highlights our commitment to bringing the best products to market."

The new line of Cat scrubbers, vacuums and sweepers are available today, exclusively at www.globalindustrial.com and includes:

  • C49RCat® Auto Ride-On Sweeper, 49'' Cleaning Path
    • Large 26.4 gallon capacity hopper and 7.9 gallon capacity water tank to reduce refill times and increase productivity.
  • C40R Cat® Auto Ride-On Floor Scrubber, 40" Cleaning Path
    • 220 RPM brush motor and up to 176 lbs. pad pressures to provide 73,518 sq. ft. per hour coverage.
  • C20E Cat® Electric Walk-Behind Corded Auto Floor Scrubber, 20" Cleaning Path
    • Large 12 gallon solution tank and 15 gallon recovery tank to reduce refill times and increase productivity.
  • C20T Cat® Auto Floor Scrubber with Traction Drive, 20" Cleaning Path
    • Features a 7" LCD touchscreen interface.
  • C06V Cat® Stainless Steel HEPA Wet/Dry Vacuum, 6.6 Gallon Capacity
    • Stainless steel construction offers long-lasting strength and durability.
  • C16V Cat® Stainless Steel HEPA Wet/Dry Vacuum, 16 Gallon Capacity
    • HEPA cartridge filter and disposable filter bags to capture and eliminate fine dust.
  • C21V Cat® Stainless Steel HEPA Wet/Dry Vacuum, 21 Gallon Capacity
    • Large 21 gallon tank capacity to increase productivity.

Global Industrial will exhibit the new Cat floor care equipment line, along with the rest of its cleaning solutions, at Global Industrial's 2021 National Trade Show taking place the week of November 8, 2021 in Nashville, TN, and the ISSA Show North America November 15 - 18, 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Wertpapier


