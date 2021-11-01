XS Financial Raises $43.5 Million to Advance Growing Pipeline

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICALOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. (CSE:XSF) (the "Company" or "XSF") is pleased to announce that it has completed …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. (CSE:XSF) (the "Company" or "XSF") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") of unsecured convertible notes ("Notes") in the aggregate principal amount of US$43.5 million, of which US$33.5 million will be funded at closing and US$10 million is available on a delayed draw on the same terms until June 30, 2022. The financing was led by a large institutional investor, with additional participation from an existing XSF Strategic Partner, urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO), Landrace Financial, Bengal Capital, and KEY Investment Partners. XS Financials' pipeline currently exceeds US$100 million in CAPEX financing demand, and the Company has reviewed in excess of US$300 million of transactions in 2021. The net proceeds from the Offering will primarily be used to finance capital-expenditure (CAPEX) and equipment purchases for existing customers and the strong demand from the growing pipeline of credit-worthy cannabis operators in the United States.