XS Financial Raises $43.5 Million to Advance Growing Pipeline
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. (CSE:XSF) (the "Company" or "XSF") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") of unsecured convertible notes ("Notes") in the aggregate principal amount of US$43.5 million, of which US$33.5 million will be funded at closing and US$10 million is available on a delayed draw on the same terms until June 30, 2022. The financing was led by a large institutional investor, with additional participation from an existing XSF Strategic Partner, urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO), Landrace Financial, Bengal Capital, and KEY Investment Partners.
XS Financials' pipeline currently exceeds US$100 million in CAPEX financing demand, and the Company has reviewed in excess of US$300 million of transactions in 2021. The net proceeds from the Offering will primarily be used to finance capital-expenditure (CAPEX) and equipment purchases for existing customers and the strong demand from the growing pipeline of credit-worthy cannabis operators in the United States.
David Kivitz, CEO of XS Financial commented: "This financing is a transformative step for XS Financial. We are excited to have received this investment from a prominent institutional asset manager and numerous cannabis industry-focused investors, who we believe will add significant value to the Company. Additionally, we are thrilled to continue supporting our numerous multi-state (MSO) and single-state (SSO) customers as they expand while also executing on our growing pipeline of financing opportunities. With this completed US$43.5 million financing and our recently announced US$15 million line of credit, XS Financial is well-capitalized to expand our position as the industry-leading source for non-dilutive CAPEX and equipment funding for the rapidly growing U.S. cannabis market."
Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC and Gramercy Capital Group, LLC (through INTE Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC) acted as financial advisors to XSF, and Dentons US LLP and Fogler Rubinoff LLP served as legal advisors to XSF. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as an advisor to urban-gro.
The principal amount outstanding under the Notes may be converted by the holders at any time prior to the third business day prior to maturity into Shares at a conversion price equal to the lesser of: (i) CAD$0.35 per Share; or (ii)(a) the last offering price per security (the "Qualified Offering Price") in one or more prospectus offerings of Shares completed by the Company within 12 months of the closing of the Offering to raise aggregate gross proceeds of at least US$5,000,000 (a "Qualified Offering") if the date of conversion is prior to the commencement of marketing of such Qualified Offering; or (b) 125% of the Qualified Offering Price if the date of conversion is after the commencement of marketing of such Qualified Offering, all in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes.
