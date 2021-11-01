checkAd

Manitex International to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on November 8, 2021

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced that management will announce its Third Quarter 2021 …

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced that management will announce its Third Quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the market on November 8, 2021. Steve Filipov, the company's Chief Executive Officer, will then lead a public conference call, slated to begin at 4:30 PM Eastern Time, to discuss the results with the investment community.

Anyone interested in participating in the call should dial 855-327-6837 from within the United States or 631-891-4304 if calling internationally. A replay will be available which can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 10017230 to access the replay.

The call will additionally be broadcast live with accompanying slides and archived for 90 days over the internet, accessible at the investor relations portion of the Company's corporate website, www.manitexinternational.com/eventspresentations.aspx.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes and railroad cranes), truck mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, and Valla.

Contact:

Manitex International, Inc.
Steve Filipov
Chief Executive Officer
512-942-3000

Darrow Associates, Inc.
Chris Witty, Managing Director
Investor Relations
646-438-9385
cwitty@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Manitex International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670481/Manitex-International-to-Host-Third- ...




