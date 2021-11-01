Manitex International to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on November 8, 2021

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced that management will announce its Third Quarter 2021 …

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced that management will announce its Third Quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the market on November 8, 2021. Steve Filipov, the company's Chief Executive Officer, will then lead a public conference call, slated to begin at 4:30 PM Eastern Time, to discuss the results with the investment community.

Anyone interested in participating in the call should dial 855-327-6837 from within the United States or 631-891-4304 if calling internationally. A replay will be available which can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 10017230 to access the replay.