Home Bistro Announces Partnership with "In Good Taste Wines"

Home Bistro CEO Zalmi Duchman stated, "In our pursuit to heighten and expand our customers' experience, we are excited to announce our new partnership with In Good Taste Wines, which has introduced a large assortment of wines in novel 187ml "mini bottle" to the direct-to-consumer wine market. At Home Bistro we are rapidly expanding our menu, offering a larger and growing selection of gourmet meals, adding desserts and now wine pairings, to further compliment the chef-inspired, home meal experience."

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company") a leading online meal delivery platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals, today announced a partnership with In Good Taste Wine, Inc., a unique direct-to-consumer wine platform, empowering wine lovers to "discover the world, by the glass."

Joe Welch, CEO and founder of In Good Taste Wines commented, "As we look to expand our distribution, it is our goal to affiliate with high caliber and rapidly growing organizations that deliver unique offerings. With Home Bistro's delicious celebrity-chef gourmet cuisine, we are enthusiastic to pair our carefully chosen wine selections from around the world, glass-by-glass, and look forward to a mutually rewarding relationship."

About In Good Taste Wines, Inc.

In Good Taste Wines, the world's leading producer of by-the-glass wines, brings the tasting room experience to your living room through guide, expert-lead, virtual tastings. Their patented 6-ounce mini bottles allow customers to taste a variety of high-quality wines, before purchasing the full bottle. Unlike traditional wineries, In Good Taste purchases premium wines by the barrel from small family run vineyards around the world. This flexibility provides the customer with a unique, discovery-forward tasting experience, as flights are assembled from wines across the globe, In Good Taste believes uncovering new wines shouldn't be reserved for the experts, and that every glass is an opportunity for connection with people near and far. Headquartered in Los Angeles, In Good Taste Wines anticipates major expansion into eCommerce, retail, and subscription services in the next 12 months.